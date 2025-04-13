Is Ja Morant Playing? Final Grizzlies vs Mavericks Injury Report
For the 2024-25 regular-season finale, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. The Grizzlies are sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 47-34 record, just one game behind the sixth-place Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, the Grizzlies must feel like they do not have much of a chance to move up in the standings and are fully preparing for this week's play-in tournament.
The Grizzlies have listed a blistering ten players on their injury report for Sunday's game: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Luke Kennard, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zyon Pullin, and Jaylen Wells.
Ja Morant is listed OUT with right shoulder soreness.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed OUT with low back soreness.
Desmond Bane is listed OUT with left adductor soreness.
Santi Aldama is out with left ankle soreness, Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zach Edey is out with left ankle soreness, Luke Kennard is out with right knee soreness, and Scotty Pippen Jr. is out with lower back soreness. Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist fracture and facial laceration/concussion protocol.
The Mavericks have listed eight players on their injury report for Sunday's game: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kessler Edwards, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and P.J. Washington.
Anthony Davis is ruled OUT with left adductor strain injury management.
Kyrie Irving is ruled OUT due to left knee surgery.
Klay Thompson is OUT with a left foot sprain.
The Grizzlies and Mavericks face off at 3:30 p.m. EST in Memphis on Sunday.