All Grizzlies

Is Ja Morant Playing? Final Grizzlies vs Mavericks Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks have listed 18 total players on the injury report

Logan Struck

Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the 2024-25 regular-season finale, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. The Grizzlies are sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 47-34 record, just one game behind the sixth-place Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the Grizzlies must feel like they do not have much of a chance to move up in the standings and are fully preparing for this week's play-in tournament.

The Grizzlies have listed a blistering ten players on their injury report for Sunday's game: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Luke Kennard, Scotty Pippen Jr., Zyon Pullin, and Jaylen Wells.

Ja Morant is listed OUT with right shoulder soreness.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed OUT with low back soreness.

Desmond Bane is listed OUT with left adductor soreness.

Santi Aldama is out with left ankle soreness, Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zach Edey is out with left ankle soreness, Luke Kennard is out with right knee soreness, and Scotty Pippen Jr. is out with lower back soreness. Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist fracture and facial laceration/concussion protocol.

The Mavericks have listed eight players on their injury report for Sunday's game: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kessler Edwards, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and P.J. Washington.

Anthony Davis is ruled OUT with left adductor strain injury management.

Kyrie Irving is ruled OUT due to left knee surgery.

Klay Thompson is OUT with a left foot sprain.

The Grizzlies and Mavericks face off at 3:30 p.m. EST in Memphis on Sunday.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News