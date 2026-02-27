Supporters might be overwhelmed by the losses the Memphis Grizzlies have amassed, but there is light at the end of the tunnel with their draft pick. The experts say this class is loaded with talent, and the team should be in good positioning to take a highly talented prospect, no matter where they finish. Don't forget that they have a six percent chance at the top overall pick, per Tankathon.

Nonetheless, there is another chance for the Memphis skeleton crew and youngsters to tune up their skills with a comparable opponent in Dallas on Friday. The Mavericks are a half-game behind them in the standings and both are coming off a rough stretch.

Containing the Wild Horses

The Mavericks’ offense is now all about first overall pick Cooper Flagg, but it's unclear if he will play; he's missed more than a week with a mid-foot sprain. He’s their top shot creator, with 52.8 percent of his attempts coming in the paint, and he's an above-average finisher at close range, in the non-restricted area, and at mid-range. If Flagg, a Rookie of the Year favorite who is losing ground to Charlotte's Kon Knueppel, the Grizzlies must put pressure on him before the catch and try to have him start his offense from behind the 3-point line so he’s working harder.

Ryan Nembhard averages the most assists, but he is more of a secondary playmaker because he holds the ball less. He’s effective in his time with it, averaging a 3.38 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Grizzlies should keep him in single coverage, so he doesn’t pick off the openings.

Hustle

The Grizzlies are already in a foxhole with all the absences, but they cannot have a repeat of the debacle on Wednesday, when they failed to get back on defense promptly and got clobbered on the glass. They can do much better, considering they log the second-fastest average speed on defense, and are in the top half of the league at forcing turnovers.

Keep the mistakes down

With limited options to create dribble penetration, the only hope the team has to expose weak spots is through the pass and attacking quickly upcourt. They’ll need to keep the turnovers down, and when it happens, get back on defense quickly, because the Grizzlies have been getting punished badly after giveaways. Keep in mind, they are conceding 18.8 points off turnovers since Jan. 31.

On top of that, the shooters need to deliver, for a change, and the opportunities will be there because the Mavericks allow 19.2 wide-open 3-point attempts. The screening will need to be on point for Cam Spencer, and mixing in a variety of them is a good idea.