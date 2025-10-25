Ja Morant Already Looking Ahead After Grizzlies' Blowout Loss to Heat
After starting their 2025-26 season on a high note with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies followed things up with an unbelievable loss on Friday.
The Grizzlies suffered a crushing 146-114 loss to the Miami Heat, even trailing by as many as 45 at one point. Memphis had very few positive takeaways from Friday's game, although rookie guard Cedric Coward dropping 16 points in 22 minutes off the bench was a bright spot.
Regardless, it was an all-around disappointing performance by the Grizzlies, and star point guard Ja Morant is making sure the team simply moves on to the next.
Morant is ready to forget Thursday's loss
After the loss against the Heat, Morant got honest about moving on and forgetting about the blowout.
"For us, we've got to watch it and throw it away. We've got a game tomorrow. As far as what we can learn from this... coming out with more energy and effort to start the game," Morant said. "...I'm not watching [any film]. My message after the game to coach was simple: I've just got to make sure we're all better tomorrow."
Morant was also asked if the Grizzlies' issues in Friday's loss stemmed from the team still coming together early in the season.
"Nah. None of it. That don't matter," Morant answered. "We've been around each other long enough to be able to talk, communicate, guard, do what we gotta do. No matter who's on the floor."
Nobody can blame Morant for not wanting to watch Thursday's film and just move on to the next game, as he had just 12 points and six assists on 4-16 shooting from the field through 22 minutes. After impressing in their season opener with 35 points, Morant's performance on Friday night was undoubtedly a disappointment, although nearly the entire team was a let-down.
Morant went into Friday's game with a questionable tag due to left ankle soreness, and when asked about his status for the second leg of their back-to-back series on Saturday, he answered, "We'll see."
Of course, Morant said that he "wants to play every night. Every day of the week." After playing just 59 combined games over the past two seasons, the Grizzlies would love for Morant to play every game this year, and the star point guard certainly seems to have an improved level of maturity early into the new season, which will also help the Grizzlies find success.
The Grizzlies will now move on to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.