Memphis Grizzlies might have Ja Morant trade partner in East contender

The Memphis Grizzlies are a team to watch on the trade market because of Ja Morant and his sticky situation.

Morant has been out with a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 15, but the Grizzlies have found a considerable level of success without him on the court. A team that could benefit from a Morant trade and someone to watch for the Grizzlies is the Miami Heat, who are surging in the Eastern Conference, but are in need of some point guard help.

"Miami was already shaping into a surprising buyer on this trade market even before this week's Giannis headlines. League sources say that the Heat, for example, have had internal discussions about Memphis' Ja Morant and how Miami's infrastructure could benefit him," NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote.

"I find that interesting in itself even if such musings go no further. The Heat were not expecting to be as good as they've been this season, according to sources with knowledge of the team's thinking, and a 14-10 start in a wide-open East appears to have them considering bolder win-now measures."

Grizzlies, Heat could become Ja Morant trade partners

The Heat have a few assets that could be of interest to the Grizzlies in an impossible trade. In any deal for Morant to Miami, starting guard Tyler Herro will have to be in the package going to Memphis.

The Grizzlies also have players like second-year center Kel'el Ware and Norman Powell that could be of interest. However, with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward as part of the Grizzlies' core moving forward, there would likely need to be a third team involved that can take on part of Miami's package.

The Grizzlies need to see what they look at on the court and what they want back on the court in order to determine if he is someone on the team to trade this seat. Morant's return is coming within the week, so that time is coming soon.

By the February deadline, the Grizzlies will have a better idea as to what they have with Morant and what his value is in the market moving forward.

