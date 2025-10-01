Ja Morant Answers How Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Role Changes After Injury Return
The Memphis Grizzlies will look slightly different heading into next season, especially after the departure of Desmond Bane via his offseason trade to the Orlando Magic. While the Grizzlies have the pieces in place to remain a top playoff team, they have a lot invested in the youth of this roster, which can help raise their ceiling.
However, the start of the 2025-26 season won't be easy, and that's not just referring to the several playoff-caliber teams they'll face in their first 15 games. As announced by the team several days ago, three of their top big men, including Jaren Jackson Jr., are set to begin the regular season with lingering injuries.
As for Jackson Jr., the two-time All-Star, his timeline has him set to return somewhere during those first 15 games of the season. Once he gets back on the court, he'll not only be expected to play his role as a focal point on both ends of the court, but also expand upon his game on the offensive end.
Speaking to the media this week, star guard Ja Morant revealed what Jackson Jr.'s role will look like this year as head coach Tuomas Iisalo officially begins his tenure.
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s New-Look Role
When asked about the emphasis of ball screens in the new offense, Morant revealed that Jackson Jr. will be taking on a different role. "Point forward, I would say. He'll be in the screens, he'll get screens. Yeah, it's a lot. He'll definitely be on the wing, post, wherever. I don't think there's nothing he can't do."
Morant added that with this newfound role for Jackson Jr., he's been asking Morant for advice as he tries to navigate a lead ball-handler role.
Looking at Jackson Jr.'s usage in his career, he's posted his two highest seasons the last two years, with a 30.4% rate in 2023-24 and a 28.1% rate in 2024-25. That's been reflected in his playmaking, as those are the only two seasons he's averaged at least two assists per game.
However, based on what Morant told reporters, it appears that the playmaking duties of Jackson Jr. should only increase next season. While areas of game, such as his rebounding and foul troubles, are still weaknesses, developing into a creator for this offense will only further ascend him up the rankings and benefit this Grizzlies team.
Regardless, the Grizzlies won't have Jackson Jr. to begin the season and will need everything they can get out of Morant in those first few games to stay afloat in a loaded Western Conference.