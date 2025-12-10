While the Grizzlies are on the third day of an extended five day break before they play their next game on Friday at home vs Utah. They are 11-13 on the season and are currently sitting 9th in the western conference standings. There is a sense of optimism now surrounding the team with the impending return of JA Morant and also the returns of injured PG’s Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr on the horizon.

However, there has been a lingering concern regarding the play of 2-time All-Star Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. It has been a difficult season so far, marked by inconsistency and a noticeable dip from the production Grizzlies fans have come to expect. Despite signing a lucrative extension worth nearly $240 million this offseason, Jackson has struggled to deliver at either end of the floor, prompting frustration & exasperations from a whole city of Grizz fans.

Offensively, Jackson’s scoring and efficiency have taken a hit. While in prior seasons he was a respectable 22-point scorer, this season he’s averaging around only 17.0 points per game, his lowest since 2021-22. The volume of shots he’s taking has declined and his shooting, especially from three point range has faltered to 33% so far on the year.

Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Defensively, has been the most troubling aspect of Jackson’s season by far. His blocks and steals numbers are far below his normal levels, and a foul trouble situation that was thought to have been a thing of the past for him has reared its ugly head once again and has become a recurring issue. According to NBA Basketball Player Stats - Personal Fouls Teamrankings.com he has the 2nd highest foul rate in the league on average this season and it has caused major issues with Coach Iisalo’s rotations which in return has caused a shortage in minutes played on the court for Jackson.

If you want to take a closer look at what could be one of the main reasons for his struggles so far you could attribute it to offseason surgery he had to repair turf toe on his right foot which hampered his readiness for the start of the season. Grizzlies fans are hoping that whatever lingering effects from that procedure will quickly fade in order for “Triple JJJ” to return back to his former Defensive Player Of The Year status.

For Jackson to reclaim his perceived moniker as a pillar of this franchise, his play the rest of the season may represent a critical turning point not just for his legacy, but for the future direction of the team.