Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Controversial Punishment From NBA
The Memphis Grizzlies have already had a rollercoaster 2024-25 season, from a busy trade deadline to firing head coach Taylor Jenkins, but their recent controversy with star point guard Ja Morant might take the cake.
After a couple of public issues with guns, Morant received a hefty 25-game suspension from the NBA last season. Now, the NBA has found a new reason to punish Morant.
In their loss to the Golden State Warriors last week, Morant made a finger-gun gesture toward the Warriors' bench while Buddy Hield reciprocated, and the NBA handed both players a warning. The very next game, Morant did the same gesture twice, and the league handed him a $75,000 fine for it.
Now, nearly a week later, Morant was asked about the NBA's decision to fine him $75,000 after his gesture.
"You really want to know?" Morant asked. "I wasn’t surprised. Just was showing people what’s been evident pretty much for the last two years."
Morant's punishment has certainly created plenty of conversations around the NBA, with many believing the league is targeting the Grizzlies star, while others believe he has done it to himself.
Morant has since changed his celebration from a finger-gun gesture to a grenade throw, which will likely get another reaction from the NBA.
Of course, Morant should not be surprised about the fine when he seemingly egged on the NBA after receiving a warning, but he was certainly looking to make a statement, which he did. Whether or not the NBA is targeting Morant in any way, the Grizzlies would likely prefer if their star stayed out of trouble, especially right before the playoffs start.