Ja Morant's Latest Injury Comments Should Ease Every NBA Fans Worries
The Memphis Grizzlies have had an interesting 2025 offseason. After losing Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in a blockbuster trade, they had to slightly retool their roster. Things looked good when they drafted Cedric Coward, a versatile wing who could help fill the void that Bane leaves, along with a couple of key additions.
Things were optimistic, then it was revealed that both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey would miss the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season. That left the lone star in Ja Morant to lead his young team.
During training camp for the Grizzlies, Morant sprained his ankle and is now week-to-week. Essentially, the entire Grizzlies' main core is out injured.
Morant's Comments To The Fans
Morant was asked about his injury, and he kept his response simple. "If I'm smiling and telling you you ain’t gotta worry, you don’t gotta worry," he said.
He could be putting on a brave face, or he could genuinely be telling the truth. The fact of the matter is that he is only week to week, which is a positive sign with the regular season approaching.
Why This Should Ease Fans' Minds
With everyone back and healthy, this team can certainly compete for a spot in the playoffs. They have no serious injuries, and by December, they should have everyone back and ready to go. The season is 82 games long, not 20.
For example, the 2022-23 Boston Celtics had around a .500 record, then went on a late run that got them into the playoffs, and eventually the finals. The Grizzlies, if they stay afloat with their young guys, could very well do the same, although reaching the same success as Boston is a long shot.
For younger players like Jaylen Wells, this is the perfect opportunity to get the keys to the team, even if temporarily. Fans should be excited for that, simply because it allows these younger guys to develop and gain confidence while their stars like Morant recover.
The Grizzlies also acquired Ty Jerome and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, two more experienced players to help guide the younger guys in-game. Simply put, all is not lost for Memphis. This is just a break in the road for this core.
Morant clearly doesn't look concerned on the surface, and reassured the fan base that they don't need to be either. When he comes back from his injury, along with the others, the Grizzlies can then put their foot on the pedal and really implement that "Speed Kills" phrase they've been talking about.