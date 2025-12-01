The Memphis Grizzlies may have a monster in the middle

Well, his game translates. No interpreters needed.

That was the major question about Zach Edey when he was available in the NBA draft in 2024: could the two-time National Player of the Year replicate his outsized production at Purdue University to the NBA? Eight teams weren't sure enough to select him prior to Memphis picked No. 9 overall.

That is proving fortuitous.

After a solid rookie season, and a delayed start to this one due to injury, Edey has been on a rampage since his return, and the Grizzlies are suddenly formidable as a result. No, Memphis hasn't beaten a good team during its 5-1 run that just included road wins against the Clippers and Kings. But it is doing all this without Ja Morant, and Edey is the primary reason why.

Sunday in Sacramento was his most dominant performance yet, with 32 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks, numbers that haven't been seen in such a small sample (29 minutes) in some time.

Actually, ever.

Zach Edey is the first player in NBA history to record the following stat line in under 30 minutes:



32 PTS | 17 RBS | 5 BLK



It turns out his game does translate to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/8aMbFVfzxD — Jordan Stocks (@StockTalks21) December 1, 2025

That statline put him in regal company in another way. Edey was the youngest player since Shaquille O'Neal to record 30 or more points, 15 or more rebounds and five or more rebounds while shooting 80 percent or better from the floor.

That lifted his season averages to 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds while shootig 67.2 percent; his averages would be even higher but he left the loss to Denver early. Maybe Memphis would have won that as well, had Edey been around the entire time to bang with Nikola Jokic.

Zach Edey was utterly dominant last night vs. the Sacramento Kings. Context is key given SAC's current C rotation, but the fact that there were so few doubles immediately upon the catch against Edey was malpractice. This was a game I'd expect Edey to do well in, but he excelled. pic.twitter.com/oK3o1bsFsP — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) December 1, 2025

So what's happening here?

Well, first, Edey is proving many doubters wrong. His old-school style still has a place in the league, especially with his quick-enough feet and excellent court feel. He's a full go all the time, and that spirit has been needed after the Grizzlies looked lost and lethargic early in the season under the questionable leadership of Morant.

Edey on career night performance “feeling like being back at Purdue"



🎥: @MyMikeCheck pic.twitter.com/PUX4iICePi — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) December 1, 2025

If Morant can come back healthy and motivated, following his imminent evaluation of a healing calf injury, the Grizzlies could really have something. A starting lineup of Morant, Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, Jaren Jackson, Jr., and Edey has considerable potential, offensively and defensively -- Edey's numbers are off the charts as a deterrent -- and the bench has been impactful of late even without Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke.

So maybe big things are ahead after all.

Starting with the biggest man in the paint.