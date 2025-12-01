The Memphis Grizzlies may have a monster in the middle
In this story:
Well, his game translates. No interpreters needed.
That was the major question about Zach Edey when he was available in the NBA draft in 2024: could the two-time National Player of the Year replicate his outsized production at Purdue University to the NBA? Eight teams weren't sure enough to select him prior to Memphis picked No. 9 overall.
That is proving fortuitous.
After a solid rookie season, and a delayed start to this one due to injury, Edey has been on a rampage since his return, and the Grizzlies are suddenly formidable as a result. No, Memphis hasn't beaten a good team during its 5-1 run that just included road wins against the Clippers and Kings. But it is doing all this without Ja Morant, and Edey is the primary reason why.
Sunday in Sacramento was his most dominant performance yet, with 32 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks, numbers that haven't been seen in such a small sample (29 minutes) in some time.
Actually, ever.
That statline put him in regal company in another way. Edey was the youngest player since Shaquille O'Neal to record 30 or more points, 15 or more rebounds and five or more rebounds while shooting 80 percent or better from the floor.
That lifted his season averages to 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds while shootig 67.2 percent; his averages would be even higher but he left the loss to Denver early. Maybe Memphis would have won that as well, had Edey been around the entire time to bang with Nikola Jokic.
So what's happening here?
Well, first, Edey is proving many doubters wrong. His old-school style still has a place in the league, especially with his quick-enough feet and excellent court feel. He's a full go all the time, and that spirit has been needed after the Grizzlies looked lost and lethargic early in the season under the questionable leadership of Morant.
If Morant can come back healthy and motivated, following his imminent evaluation of a healing calf injury, the Grizzlies could really have something. A starting lineup of Morant, Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, Jaren Jackson, Jr., and Edey has considerable potential, offensively and defensively -- Edey's numbers are off the charts as a deterrent -- and the bench has been impactful of late even without Ty Jerome and Brandon Clarke.
So maybe big things are ahead after all.
Starting with the biggest man in the paint.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick