Ja Morant’s Nike ‘Ja 3’ Is Taking Over the WNBA
It's no secret that Ja Morant has one of the hottest basketball sneakers of the decade so far with the Nike Ja 3, which had a widespread retail release last month. Before Morant has even had the chance to debut most of his unique colorways on the court, the Ja 3 has already taken the WNBA by storm, and some around the game are adamant that it has already become the league's most popular shoe.
It's become such a widespread phenomenon in the league that it earned a special post on X from SLAM magazine's sneaker page, SLAM Kicks. SLAM highlighted four different colorways of the shoes being worn by four different WNBA players to near unanimous approval.
The post even garnered a reaction from Morant himself, who had a simple but poignant reply. Morant quoted the post on X with an orange heart, which is the WNBA's signature branding color. Considering how WNBA players have been at the forefront of the upcoming NBA season's sneaker trends because of their late-summer schedule, it's a safe bet that the Ja 3 will be an NBA hit as well.
Taking The Crown?
The breakout, most popular shoe in the WNBA and the NBA last season was New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 2, which took both leagues by storm with a clean silhouette and dozens of trendy colorways. Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson's signature A'One shoe has also taken the WNBA by storm, but the Ja 3 has already provided stiff inter-brand competition
According to Moveinsole founder Nate Jones, the Ja 3 has all but eclipsed the Sabrina 2 in the on-court sneaker market just a month after its release, likely setting the tone for the shoe to continue setting headlines throughout the upcoming NBA season.
Morant will get to start debuting his unique colorways on his own two feet on the court in just a few weeks, as the Memphis Grizzlies are set to open their preseason against the Detroit Pistons at home on Oct. 6. Memphis will begin the regular season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans, also at home, with tip-off for that game set for 8 p.m. local time.
Injuries held Morant to just 50 appearances last season after he played just nine games in the 2023-24 season due to suspension and a season ending torn labrum. With his new Ja 3 sneaker set to take the league by storm, what better time for Morant to re-establish himself as one of the game's premier players.
