The Memphis Grizzlies are beginning to make their mark in the regular season, playing their best basketball as of late.

Their recent success has prompted NBA.com writer John Schuhmann to bump them up one spot in his NBA power rankings this week. After clocking in at No. 19 last week, the Grizzlies are now at No. 18.

"The Grizzlies continue to beat their fellow residents of the land below .500 and, with a soft schedule, have won seven of their last nine games," Schuhmann wrote.

"If the Grizzlies can stay perfect against other teams below .500 over the next eight days, they won’t be below .500 anymore, because their two NBA Cup fill-in games are against the Jazz and Clippers."

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey dunks during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Grizzlies making push in NBA power rankings

The teams sitting behind the Grizzlies are the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.

Out of the Grizzlies' 11 wins, 10 of them come against teams with worse records than Memphis. In order for the Grizzlies to be taken more seriously, they are going to have to beat some superior competition.

"The Grizzlies (10-0) and Spurs (9-0) are the only teams that haven’t lost to the 13 teams that currently have losing records," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Grizzlies lost to the Spurs themselves on Tuesday and are 1-13 against the 17 teams currently above .500, with the one win (at Phoenix) coming in October. The bigger difference for the Grizzlies continues to be on defense, with their weekend wins over the Clippers and Blazers being the second and third times they’ve allowed a point per possession or less."

Perhaps things will change when Ja Morant comes back, but the Grizzlies have to find a way to play at a higher level against stiffer competition.

The Grizzlies are back in action this week as they host the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. CT inside FedEx Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

