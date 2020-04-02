LaMelo Ball Purchases His Former Team, The Illawara Hawks Of The Australian NBL

In a sports world where we have learned not to be surprised by anything that comes from the Ball Family, some surprising news came out today. LaMelo Ball, who is predicted by most to be a top 3 pick in the coming NBA draft has now the owner of his former team, the Illawara Hawks of the Australian NBL.

Ball and his manager, Jermaine Jackson, are officially co-owners of the team with the duo joining former NBA players Zach Randolph, Al Harrington, and Josh Childress who are also investors in the South East Melbourne Phoenix of the NBL as well. In my personal opinion, I expect the ball family to use this as an opportunity to create a landing spot for top high school talent to play professionally who would rather avoid the college one-and-done route.

My Thoughts On LaMelo Ball Now Owning His Former NBL Team

