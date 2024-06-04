All Grizzlies

Luka Doncic Fires Back at Viral Kristaps Porzingis Report

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic addressed the report about his former teammate

Joey Linn

Oct 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and guard Luka Doncic (77) watch their team take on the Utah Jazz during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
One of the subplots in this year's NBA Finals is the battle between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. While the two players have significantly different roles on their respective teams, and will rarely be individually matched up, there is an interesting dynamic with the former teammates facing off on the game's biggest stage.

During a recent episode of FanDuel's Run it Back show, former NBA forward Chandler Parsons said Doncic did not like playing with Porzingis, telling his co-hosts, "They do not like Porzingis in Dallas... Luka did not like playing with him, there is an actual beef there."

Doncic was asked about these comments during his media availability on Tuesday, saying, "That's why I don't watch a lot of that. Because people don't know. I've talked to Chandler Parsons maybe twice in my life, so I don't know how he would know that. Me and KP have a good relationship. I don’t know why people say otherwise."

Parsons played two seasons with the Mavericks before joining the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016. According to Doncic, Parsons would have no way of knowing how he felt about Porzingis, since the two have never really spoken like that. While things did not work out in Dallas for Porzingis, it seems Doncic does not have any hard feelings towards the Boston Celtics big man.

