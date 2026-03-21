How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Charlotte Hornets, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped an eight-game losing streak with a stunning upset of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and followed that up with a strong effort against the Boston Celtics last night, losing just 117-112.

The Griz are shorthanded as they hit the road hoping to snap a five-game skid in road games, having last won one in Indiana on March 1 against the tanking Pacers.

The Hornets aren’t looking to lose, hoping they can move up from the No. 10 seed they currently reside in as they look to participate in a contest past Game 82 for the first time since 2016.

Charlotte is 2-0 on a a seven-game homestand that opened with blowouts of Miami and Orlando to keep its hopes of a Southeast Division title alive. The Hornets are just 2.5 games behind the first-place Magic and will face the Kings, Knicks, 76ers and Celtics following this matchup with Memphis.

The Grizzlies have had a different leading scorer and different leading rebounder in seven straight as they take a thorough look at their roster.

Memphis is 11-23 in road games and has gone 5-18 against Eastern Conference foes. Charlotte is 16-17 at home and 14-12 against the West.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies at Hornets

Game date, time and location: Saturday, March 21, 6:10 p.m. CST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), Bally Sports Southeast (Hornets)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), WFNZ (Hornets)

Grizzlies look to snap road losing streak in Charlotte

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-45) visit the Charlotte Hornets (36-34) in the second and final of two meetings between these teams this season.

Charlotte won 112-97 at FedEx Forum on Jan. 28 and can register its second season sweep in three years.

The Hornets lead the all-time series 28-26..

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Hornets -18.5 (-110), Grizzlies +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Hornets -1650, Grizzlies +950

Total: 233.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Taylor Hendricks

C O-Max Prosper

G Javon Small

G Cam Spencer

HORNETS

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

C Moussa Diabate

G LaMelo Ball

G Kon Knueppel

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Right Calf Injury Management

GG Jackson: Questionable - Left Knee Soreness

DeJon Jarreau: Questionable - Right Ankle Soreness

Cedric Coward: Out - Personal Reasons

Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Right 5th Finger Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery Recovery

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Great Toe Injury Management

Santi Aldama: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Jamahl Mashack: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

HORNETS

Tidjane Salaun: Out - Left Calf Strain

Liam McNeeley: Out - G League (On Assignment)

PJ Hall: Out - G League (Two-way)

Tosan Evboumwan: Out - G League (Two-way)

Antonio Reeves: Out - G League (Two-way)