How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Charlotte Hornets, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More
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The Memphis Grizzlies snapped an eight-game losing streak with a stunning upset of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and followed that up with a strong effort against the Boston Celtics last night, losing just 117-112.
The Griz are shorthanded as they hit the road hoping to snap a five-game skid in road games, having last won one in Indiana on March 1 against the tanking Pacers.
The Hornets aren’t looking to lose, hoping they can move up from the No. 10 seed they currently reside in as they look to participate in a contest past Game 82 for the first time since 2016.
Charlotte is 2-0 on a a seven-game homestand that opened with blowouts of Miami and Orlando to keep its hopes of a Southeast Division title alive. The Hornets are just 2.5 games behind the first-place Magic and will face the Kings, Knicks, 76ers and Celtics following this matchup with Memphis.
The Grizzlies have had a different leading scorer and different leading rebounder in seven straight as they take a thorough look at their roster.
Memphis is 11-23 in road games and has gone 5-18 against Eastern Conference foes. Charlotte is 16-17 at home and 14-12 against the West.
Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies at Hornets
Game date, time and location: Saturday, March 21, 6:10 p.m. CST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), Bally Sports Southeast (Hornets)
Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), WFNZ (Hornets)
Grizzlies look to snap road losing streak in Charlotte
The Memphis Grizzlies (24-45) visit the Charlotte Hornets (36-34) in the second and final of two meetings between these teams this season.
Charlotte won 112-97 at FedEx Forum on Jan. 28 and can register its second season sweep in three years.
The Hornets lead the all-time series 28-26..
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Hornets -18.5 (-110), Grizzlies +18.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Hornets -1650, Grizzlies +950
Total: 233.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
F Jaylen Wells
F Taylor Hendricks
C O-Max Prosper
G Javon Small
G Cam Spencer
HORNETS
F Brandon Miller
F Miles Bridges
C Moussa Diabate
G LaMelo Ball
G Kon Knueppel
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Right Calf Injury Management
GG Jackson: Questionable - Left Knee Soreness
DeJon Jarreau: Questionable - Right Ankle Soreness
Cedric Coward: Out - Personal Reasons
Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Right 5th Finger Surgery Recovery
Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain
Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery Recovery
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Great Toe Injury Management
Santi Aldama: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery
Jamahl Mashack: Out - Left Ankle Sprain
HORNETS
Tidjane Salaun: Out - Left Calf Strain
Liam McNeeley: Out - G League (On Assignment)
PJ Hall: Out - G League (Two-way)
Tosan Evboumwan: Out - G League (Two-way)
Antonio Reeves: Out - G League (Two-way)
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Tony has covered the NBA since 2005, with stops at CBS Sports and Vegas Insider. He is a graduate of University of Central Florida.Follow MejiaDinero