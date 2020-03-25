Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part 2

The NBA has been suspended but for fans of the teams, we all have to continue our lives in the best way that we can. Some of us are adjusting well and some are having higher hurdles to climb. Today I will share how the lives of two more Memphis Grizzlies fans have been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Suzanne Pulse, a Grizzlies fan and restaurant owner in Horn Lake, Mississippi, has had her day to day routine and her business affected by the virus but remains positive about both.

"I hate the quarantine but I am staying at home," said Pulse. "We’ve closed the dining room of our restaurant, Boomers but we still have drive-thru, walk-up and phone-in available. My husband drives for Fed-Ex, so he is steadily delivering toilet paper. I have been watching NBA and NCAA reruns. I have tiled a backsplash, painted my house and replaced light fixtures."

"Our business has been steady but I suspect it will get worse before it gets better. We own the property and just paid it off in December so we should be able to recover. Fortunately, we haven’t had to lay off anyone yet."

My Thoughts On Today's Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles

Grizz fan Lawrence Woodson has kept everything in perspective. He realizes that although he can't see his favorite team that he has to do what he has to do to provide for his family who he has enjoyed spending more time with.

"I've been so busy working and spending time with the family that I don't miss basketball all the time but it's still there.," said Woodson. "I sell insurance for Direct Auto and sometimes it's slow. We have been waiting to see, like everyone else, how long this is going to last and how long we're gonna continue to work. On top of that, I'm still trying to stay positive and encourage my friends, family, and co-workers at the same time. It's a lot."

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.



