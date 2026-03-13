Dallas Mavericks defeat a shell of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies had EIGHT active players Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. And yet, somehow, the team was able to compete with Cooper Flagg and company. That is, or course, at least until the 4th quarter when Dallas pulled away.

Some takeaways from a game Memphis very clearly wanted to lose.

This schedule stings

On top of all the tanking currently going on for the Grizzlies, and the "legitimate" injuries the team has endured (some players, like Zach Edey and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, have had season-ending surgeries in fairness), a rescheduled game from weather issues earlier on this year made this a tough game for the Grizzlies. This was the third game in four nights for Memphis, and after tomorrow night it will be four games in five nights.

That's right - the ultra rare in 2026 "dual back to backs". The Grizzlies active roster in this game reflected all those hardships. Rayan Rupert started for Memphis and played over 30 minutes - he was not on the team roughly a month ago. Tyler Burton played roughly 25 minutes and was not on the team roughly a day ago.

It's less surprising that Dallas won, and more surprising Memphis kept it as close as they did.

Daniel Gafford was the only "big" on the floor

If you're a gambler, here's some "insider" analysis. When you play the Grizzlies, take the over on points and rebounds for whoever is your team's center. The previously mentioned Tyler Burton is, yet again, not an actual big man that has been added to this Memphis roster. So yet again, that left a massive void in the gameplan of the Grizzlies.

It's sickenly ingenious in a way. The roster is undoubtedly trying. The coaches are as well. But they simply struggle being a physical presence in the lane and around the rim. I WONDER WHY THAT COULD BE?

Ask Daniel Gafford. After 22 points and 14 rebounds in just 26 or so minutes of play, he gets it.

The actual future Grizzlies looked good

The silver lining is that, once again, the likes of Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Taylor Hendricks - the players most likely to be in Memphis long-term - looked the part of functioning NBA players. All three are playing wildly outside of their ideal roles at this time, but the good news is they're rarely lost on the floor. They can't carry the burden of winning on their own - but when the team actually tries to win again, they won't have to.

As long as they're competing, showing flashes of good play, and staying healthy? We're all just counting down until this tank job of a season is complete.

On that happy note, Memphis is back playing NBA basketball again tomorrow night in Detroit against the Pistons. The Grizzlies strategically sat numerous key players like Ty Jerome, Cedric Coward, and Cam Spencer against Dallas - one would imagine they'll play against the better Pistons and lose the old fashioned way - because Detroit is just better.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM CT.