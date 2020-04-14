AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part 6

Anthony Sain

For essential workers on the frontline, the COVID-19 pandemic hits differently. For local videographer and hospital employee  Michael Butler Jr, there is a blurred line between non-essential and essential. He has found a way to combine the bleak reality of one profession with the hope and optimism of another.

Butler Jr, a local sports enthusiast and advocate for all things Memphis related, works fulltime for a local hospital so he is there on the frontline daily doing his part to battle the COVID-19 pandemic locally. He sees patients up close - close enough that it hurts sometimes.

"Working in a hospital and being essential is bittersweet," said Butler Jr. "I’m thankful that I’m able to still be able to good to work each day because millions of Americans don’t have that luxury. I also love helping others, but I also get to see some of our patient’s last moments. I see the family’s reactions and there’s little I can do to comfort them. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m also witnessing people dying alone but to restrictions on who can be in the rooms with infected patients. The thought of a loved one suffering alone while waiting in a lobby really hurts my heart. Each day I go in and that is on my mind. It’s a hard pill to swallow."

5032DAE6-3CC1-4308-8177-8EE34E673E27
Photo Credit Michael Butler, Jr (@_one901)

Michael misses local sports.  As a credentialed photographer and videographer, he has been as close to the field of play capturing memorable moments with his sports teams as he has been to the battlefield in the hospital. 

"Since sports are gone, I’ve actually been more productive and active," said Butler Jr. "I cook a lot more and I have more time to do other things. Sports didn’t really cause me not to do any of that but now I just have a lot more free time."

7AE7CAAD-B7D9-46C9-AAB2-06FAE0CCA11B
Photo Credit Michael Butler, Jr (@_one901)

Michael has also found a way to combine his two experiences into one lately as he is working on a video series that captures the pandemic from the eyes of the city of Memphis.  Butler places his heart in the videos from being an essential employee as well as his unique and captivating artistry and love for his home town.

"As far as my projects, I’ve focused my feelings about the pandemic squarely on my video production," said Butler Jr. "I have a 5 part COVID series I’m working on now. Part 1 is out now and part 2 will be out very shortly. I’ve had to get very creative with creating distance in my sets but overall it’s been very therapeutic. I get to take my mind off the hospital."

Part One Of Michael Butler Jr.'s COVID-19 Video Series - "Empty"

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In Another Move Of Possible Forward Progression, The NBA Is Planning A 25 Day Window To Resume The Season

Commissioner Adam Silver has stated that nothing will happen as far as a decision is concerned until May 1 at the very earliest but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the league has put together a 25-day framework in the event that they decide to resume play and ultimately crown a champion.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant Responds To Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn's Claim For Rookie Of The Year Via Twitter

Miami Heat rookie guard Kendrick Nunn stated in an interview yesterday his case for why he thinks that he deserves to be the NBA Rookie Of The Year. Nunn referenced that his team has a better record than the Grizzlies and because of this, he should be named over Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Morant would later take to Twitter to basically dismiss this notion.

Anthony Sain

NBA H-O-R-S-E Tournament Showed How Much We Miss Basketball

The NBA held its H-O-R-S-E tournament this past weekend and although the event itself was somewhat lackluster, it did accomplish one thing. We all miss sports, and for basketball fans specifically the NBA. The playoffs were supposed to start this upcoming weekend and now there’s no certainty that this NBA season will even resume. SI’s Robin Lundberg reiterates how much he misses his favorite sport.

Anthony Sain

One Year Later, Zach Kleiman Has The Memphis Grizzlies Exceeding All Expectations

Zach Kleiman was basically an unknown entity within the Memphis Grizzlies organization before being named as the team's Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations on April 11, 2019. One-year later he has not only made a name for himself but he has proven many of his doubters wrong by advancing the rebuild of the Memphis Grizzlies in a way that proved doubters wrong.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Should Keep An Eye On The Mutual Love Between Giannis Antetokounmpo And Milwaukee

The Memphis Grizzlies have a potential superstar talent in Ja Morant. With Memphis being one of the league's smallest markets, many may think that Morant may one day want out. The city of Milwaukee might have the blueprint for keeping an MVP level talent happy in a small market as Sports Illustrated's Steve Rushin explores in today's Daily Cover how for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it has become the Land of the Freak.

Anthony Sain

by

EWolf

Hot Clicks: As Basketball Fans, H-O-R-S-E is All We've Got

The Memphis Grizzlies season has been placed on hold unfortunately and even though the NBA has made plans to acquire rapid testing devices as well as Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins speaking to the local media about how he thinks the eighth seed should be handled if the season resumes, we are still in a holding pattern. The NBA and ESPN's collaborative H-O-R-S-E competition is all that we have as a hoops fix.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show on 929 ESPN: 4-8-20

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN yesterday as we discussed several Memphis Grizzlies related topics. We talked about Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins latest media availability and his comments concerning how the eighth seed should be handled in the event that the NBA resumes play, as well as players not having their own basketball goals at home. We also briefly discussed the rate of date from COVID-19 in the African-American community.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins On How The Eighth Seed In The West Should Be Handled If The NBA Season Resumes

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media about several topics in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and I was able to ask him about Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard's recent suggestion that there should be an eight-team single-elimination tournament to determine the eighth seed.

Anthony Sain

by

Grizzfool901

NBA Teams Have Been Informed On How The Draft Interview Process Will Work

The Memphis Grizzlies will most likely not have a draft pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, but whenever that draft takes place, the pre-draft process will have a different look.

Anthony Sain

The NBA Is Making Moves Towards Restarting The Season - Will There Be Controversy?

The NBA and the NBPA have put plans in place to acquire COVID-19 testing devices that provide results within minutes. This could possibly be a major step in the NBA ending their self-imposed suspension due to the pandemic. The move could expedite the chances of a champion being crowned but it could also face controversy in a nation where tests are scarce and at a premium.

Anthony Sain