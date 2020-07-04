Memphis Grizzlies' Justise Winslow provides over 600,000 meals for his hometown of Houston, Texas

Memphis Grizzlies wing Justise Winslow, has demonstrated his involvement in his own community by donates 600,000 meals to his hometown, Houston, Texas.

Through his partnership with Lineage Logistic and the Houston Food Bank, Winslow was able to give back to the city, that gave him to us all. Winslow of course has already made a donation to the Mid-South Food Bank in an effort to feed Memphis families in partnership with Memphis Athletic Ministries.

"Thank you to all the essential workers and everyone working on the frontlines during this pandemic," said Winslow.

While Winslow encouraged the safety of the essential workers, he also challenged the rest of the community to stay at home and follow the city's guidelines to keep themselves and each other safe.

During COVID-19, Houston Food Bank has become an essential resource for the community's needs and is determined to be an effective and consistent help for the city. Winslow's contribution helped not only their community, but it reassured his city that they are in this together.

"Houston I am here with you," said Winslow.

