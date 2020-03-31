Memphis Grizzlies' Forward Justise Winslow Along With Elliot Perry Partner With Memphis Athletic Ministries To Feed 550 Plus Families

Memphis Athletic Ministries, a non-profit organization that focuses on ministering to Memphis area youth through sports, wrapped up their second day of providing meals to families in the Memphis area as they provided over 350 meals to families today at Leawood Baptist Church. The donations provided by former Memphis Tiger legend, former NBA veteran, and local philanthropist Elliot Perry and current Grizzlies player Justise Winslow combined to feed 550 families over the two-day event.

Preston Butts Of Memphis Athletic Ministries On The Donations From Elliot Perry and Justise Winslow Providing Meals For Over 550 Families

Elliot Perry contacted the Mid-South Food Bank about making a donation in the name of Memphis Athletic Ministries and Justise Winslow matched his contribution. The original number was projected to feed 400 families but the leadership of MAM found a way to bring the total to over 550.

Kim Cherry of Memphis Athletic Ministries was emotional and candid when sharing her praise for Elliot Perry who was all hands on deck for both days of the event as well as Justise Winslow, who just recently joined the Grizzlies after a trade deadline deal with the Miami Heat.

"It's God's work being done," said Cherry. " I just hate the thought of people being hungry and scared - even with this little bit of happiness. Not only do we give them the food but we give the kids a prayer journal because they are confused and scared as well. Our staff spends time and energy not only teaching kids about all of the beautiful lessons that you can learn from sports but we also teach them about God and the Gospel. They are scared so we put together this prayer journal for the kids so that they can think about what is happening from a spiritual perspective."

Cherry said that they encourage the children that they work with through the journals to pray for their families, other families and the leaders of their communities, and those that may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in many ways.

"We are just trying to help kids think about this and give them some comfort that will hopefully touch their lives for the longer term," Cherry added.

