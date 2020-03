Memphis Grizzlies Legend Tony Allen Urges Memphians To Use "First Team All-Defense" Against COVID-19

Former Memphis Grizzlies star player Tony Allen partnered with the Grizzlies to release a promotional video this morning to encourage those within the city to be as precautious as possible when it comes to protecting ourselves and others from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In the video, Allen echoed what has been voiced as the best operating practice by the CDC among others to wash your hands, stay inside as much as possible, and avoid crowds. He also suggested that we support local businesses that offer drive-thru, take-out, and delivery services which I personally thought was a great touch.

My Thoughts On The Tony Allen "First Team All-Defense" Against COVID-19 Video

