Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies have suffered two consecutive losses to start their 2025 preseason, getting taken down by the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics by a combined 34 points. On Saturday, the Grizzlies will face another winless team for a preseason matchup, as they host the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks had one of the most promising offseasons of any NBA team, headlined by their acquisition of star big man Kristaps Porzingis. In their preseason opener against the Houston Rockets, every player on the roster touched the floor, including their new-look starting five.
The Grizzlies, on the other hand, wish they could put every rostered player on the floor for a game. Unfortunately, however, they are already dealing with a handful of significant injuries.
Grizzlies-Hawks injury report
For the third consecutive game to start their preseason, the Grizzlies will be severely shorthanded. The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (toe), Zach Edey (ankle), and Brandon Clarke (knee) for Saturday's game against the Hawks. None of these four stars will be suiting up for preseason, and the Grizzlies are simply hoping that they can at least get Morant back in time for the regular season opener.
Morant recently eased some concern about his ankle injury, saying that fans "don't gotta worry," although fans will likely fret until they finally see him in action.
In their last game against the Celtics, the Grizzlies also played without Ty Jerome, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Jock Landale, who were all given a rest night. Of course, it can be assumed that they will all be back in action on Saturday.
As for the Hawks, they have no injuries to report ahead of Saturday's game in Memphis, and should be at full strength once again unless they decide to give some of their own a chance to rest.
Of course, starting preseason action 0-2 is not a great look for Memphis, but this product they are putting on the court is very far from what they will look like at full strength. When healthy, the Grizzlies should be a dangerous team night in and night out, and these preseason outings have not been accurate indicators of what is to come.
Still, the Grizzlies would like to see their role players step up with their stars sidelined, and Saturday's game against the Hawks will be another chance to see that happen. The Grizzlies and Hawks are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET in Memphis.