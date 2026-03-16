How a Move to the Eastern Conference Could Reshape the Grizzlies’ Future

The NBA could be inching closer to a major turning point. League owners are expected to meet next week to begin formally exploring expansion, with Las Vegas and Seattle emerging as the clear frontrunners for new franchises. If everything progresses as many around the league expect, the target debut for those teams would be the 2028-29 season.

The idea of expansion has floated around for years, and the financial stakes are massive. The two markets make sense, and the league's continued growth makes adding two new teams seems inevitbale

What hasn’t been discussed as much, at least outside of league circles, is what expansion could mean for existing teams. And for the Memphis Grizzlies, it could end up being a surprisingly positive development.

A Franchise Already Turning the Page

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Christian Koloko (35) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Memphis is clearly in transition. Over the past year, they have traded core players like Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., and there are still questions about whether or not they will ultimately trade Ja Morant. Rather than staying stuck in the middle, the Grizzlies appear ready for a full reset. They have accumulated a ton of draft picks and young players and are now focused on building something more sustainable in the future.

That approach makes sense. But rebuilding in the Western Conference has never been easy.

Why a Move to the East Could Change Everything

The Minnesota Timberwolves or Memphis Grizzlies are expected to move to the Eastern Conference if expansion is approved, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/rhb2zjETvD — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 16, 2026

If expansion happens, the NBA would almost certainly need to realign the conferences to keep things balanced. Around the league, the expectation is that either Memphis or Minnesota could shift to the Eastern Conference.

For the Grizzlies, that scenario might actually come at the perfect time. The Western Conference has been brutally deep for years. Even teams hovering around .500 often find themselves fighting just to stay in the Play-In conversation. For a rebuilding organization trying to develop young players and create momentum, that environment can slow progress.

The Eastern Conference, while still competitive, has generally provided a slightly clearer path to playoff relevance. A move east could give Memphis a better chance to grow its young core in meaningful games instead of constantly battling uphill against stacked Western contenders.

There are also practical factors to consider. Geographically, Memphis fits naturally with many Eastern markets. Shorter travel stretches and the potential for new regional rivalries could benefit both players and fans.

Expansion Isn’t Just About New Teams

Much of the excitement around expansion centers on Seattle finally getting basketball back or Las Vegas continuing its rise as a sports capital. Those storylines will dominate headlines, and understandably so.

For Memphis, expansion might offer something rebuilding teams rarely get: a chance to reset their competitive environment at the same time they reset their roster.