Memphis Police Officer Grateful For Unexpected Payments Received From Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera During COVID-19 Pandemic

Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera has done several things over the course of the NBA's stoppage of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic but to a local police officer who works security on game days; he is grateful to be included in Pera's good graces.

The officer, who chose to remain anonymous, says that he wasn't expecting to receive payments when it was announced that Robert Pera would be paying game night staff. Local police officers often serve as security for both teams while they are in the building from arrival to departure.

"During the suspension of play, we were paid for the month of April even though no games were played," said the officer. "It was a pleasant surprise to receive a paycheck during these trying times. I thought it was a pretty cool gesture on his part."

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.