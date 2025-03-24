NBA Fans Concerned at Latest Ja Morant Injury News
Ja Morant has not played for the Memphis Grizzlies since March 14 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Suddenly, Morant suffered a hamstring strain and has not returned since. The Grizzlies superstar missed the next four games with the injury and the team went 1-3 in the process.
While many were hoping that Morant would return this week after the long break, that does not seem to be the case.
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant will be out against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in what will be his fifth straight missed game.
"You need to release an update on Ja Morant. This is bad business. What is the extent of his injury," one concerned Grizzlies fan questioned.
"I HAVE to see what happened to Ja’s hamstring like i have too," another Grizzlies fan said.
"this man drops 44 points and now he might be out for the season. Ja truly might just be a cooked product," said one overly concerned fan.
"It’s time to tell the fanbase what is going on with Ja. Whether it’s truly just hammy strain or not, we need some kind of update. This is getting weird. I for one am nervous they may be hiding a more serious injury as they assess their options," another fan said.
While the season isn't over for the Memphis Grizzlies, it's definitely started slipping. The team is now only two games away from falling into the play-in tournament, but also 2.5 games out of the second seed.
A typical game against the Utah Jazz may not mean much, but the Grizzlies are in a very critical period.