NBA Fans Send Love to Lakers, Grizzlies Legend Pau Gasol After New Post
When NBA fans think of some of the greatest big men and Los Angeles Lakers legends in the game of basketball, many have their first thoughts go to Shaquille O'Neal or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
One name that seems to have been forgotten in the process of time is two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol. Even though Pau was one of Kobe Bryant's greatest teammates, he doesn't seem to be remembered that way.
Fortunately, the NBA still remembers Pau for how great he is, even enshrining him in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It was a moment that Gasol remembers to this day.
On Wednesday, Gasol went on Instagram to reminisce about being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame two years ago.
"Hall of Famer!!!🔥🔥," said legendary photographer Andrew Bernstein.
"👏👏," said legendary soccer coach Robbie Keane.
"LA legend," said another fan.
"You deserve it!", cheered another fan.
Pau Gasol's Impact on the Lakers and Grizzlies
In seven years with the Memphis Grizzlies, Gasol averaged 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks on 51% shooting from the field. He was an All-Star with the Grizzlies in 2006, helping the team become competitive, but he was the catalyst for bringing the Lakers back to championship glory.
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Gasol in the 2007-08 season, he immediately catapulted them to become championship contenders. The team went to the NBA Finals for three straight seasons in 2008, 2009, and 2010, winning back-to-back championships in the latter two years.
Throughout Gasol's time as a Laker, he averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks on 52.2% shooting from the field. He was a three-time All-Star and a two-time NBA champion with the franchise.
Pau Gasol's Impact on the NBA
While Gasol wasn't as dominant in the league as Nikola Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo were, his mere presence as an impactful European player inspired generations. Players like Pau Gasol and Dirk Nowitzki set the foundation for other European basketball fans to know that they could make it in the league.
Even beyond European players, Gasol made his mark on NBA fans stateside, too. Three years ago, Russell Westbrook called Gasol his favorite player.
“Very few people know this, but Pau was actually my favorite player growing up. Before Kobe," Westbrook said. “I just liked how he played the game,” Westbrook continued. “He was a big man, I know... but he played the right way. He could pass it, shoot it, he could score.”
While fans today may have forgotten just how good Pau Gasol may have been, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers fans will always remember.