New Grizzlies Player Makes Strong Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Statement
The 2025 NBA Draft had plenty of unexpected trades outside of the top ten, including a huge deal by the Memphis Grizzlies to add a high-level rookie.
After trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, the Grizzlies were expected to find his replacement in Wednesday's draft at pick 16, but they did not want to wait that long. The Grizzlies made a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire pick 11 and select Cedric Coward out of Washington State.
Coward, 21, played just six games in his lone season at Washington State, but impressed in his limited opportunity before his year was cut short with an injury. In those six games, Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game with 55.7/40.0/83.9 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-5 guard is an impressive three-point shooter, and with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and high-level athleticism, he could be an above-average defender at the next level.
After getting drafted by the Grizzlies, Coward was asked about playing alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., and had high praise for the star duo.
"They’re one of the best duos in the league," Coward said.
Coward also revealed what he is bringing to the table after getting selected by the Grizzlies, per Memphis Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole.
"The first thing I'm bringing to the table is a winning attitude and winning mentality," Coward said. "A guy that is going to get after it each and every day. I'm going to enjoy the process. I'm going to enjoy the love and understand that, I need to do what I need to do to get on the court and earn the rotation minutes. At the end of the day, nothing has ever been given to me, and I don't expect that."