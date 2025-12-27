is Ja back? Grizzlies guard has best game in while against Giannis-less Bucks
Entering Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Ja Morant had missed the majority of his shots in eight of the last nine games he actually played, and the one exception was a six-minute, two-shot stint against Cleveland in which he left with another injury.
Friday was a welcome change.
Morant not only made six of his 11 attempts for the Grizzlies against the Bucks in a blowout win at home, but he was also a plus-12 and had 10 assists, two steals and four rebounds. Notably, he didn't take a three-pointer, as distance shooting has been his biggest issue this season. He needs to get in the paint more, and Friday he showed explosion, most evident on transition slam. That one had some declaring the former No. 2 overall pick "back."
Morant's percentages are still well beneath his career lows, but if he can build on this in upcoming games -- with the woeful Wizards and powerful Thunder next -- it may calm conversations about his decline and his future with Memphis. The Grizzlies have won more consistently without him than with him, and it has started to seem like the build should be around the currently-injured Zach Edey, plus Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward rather than Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Jackson, Jr., was also solid against the Bucks, not merely providing 24 points but also nine rebounds. Wells and Coward, the young wing duo, combined for 29 points and eight rebounds.
Memphis improved to 6-8 at home, and 14-16 overall, and continues to cement at least Play-In Tournament seeding. For a bigger move up, Morant can be a catalyst. He was on a minutes limit Friday and played just 25, though that figures to increase in the next few games. Morant's return did not affect Cam Spencer negatively, as the 2024 second-round find had 19 points on more hot shooting. Vince Williams, Jr., who filled in for Morant, did not play.
