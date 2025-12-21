Despite an ugly loss following a 20-point blown lead to the Washington Wizards last night, the Memphis Grizzlies have fared very well overall this year without Ja Morant.

Since Nov. 20, the Grizzlies have seemingly hit their stride, as they have won eight of their last eleven games without Morant. Aside from his disappointing start to the year, Morant has displayed several flaws, even at his best, which the Grizzlies no longer have to account for with him out of their lineup. On the Hoops Tonight show, Jason Timpf breaks down several factors leading to their recent success.

“They’re third in defensive rating in their last 12 games. They’re third in paint points allowed per 100 possessions. A lot of two big looks alongside Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke coming back just in time with some of the injuries they dealt with at the center position. They’re plus 10 points per game in points in the paint. They have been doing a ton of damage in transition as of late. In the last six games, they’re averaging 26 transition points per game. That’s pretty far above their season average. And they’re only allowing 19 transition points per game.” Jason Timpf

Ja Morant’s decline only makes it clearer how much he contrasts the Grizzlies’ identity

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) smiles after drawing a foul in the second half against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

While much of the recent elevated production and success came from Zach Edey’s impactful, brief return, it has been clear as they get healthier that they will be leaning on their young emerging core. Unlike Morant, who is not a good defender or perimeter shooter, Jackson still aligns very well with the identity the front office has built with other standout players, such as Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells.

“But when it comes to the depth of talent on this roster, you can tell they have a clear basketball identity. A clear type of guy that fits their basketball culture. They like these big guards and athletic wings that have a good combination of competitive motor and athleticism, but also high basketball IQ. They target smart athletes. They’re not looking for guys who are athletic for athletic's sake. They want guys who can make good reads. They want guys who know how to do their job in their defensive scheme, and that competitive motor, meaning the willingness to work within games in terms of their work ethic on the ball, getting up, and pressuring.” Timpf