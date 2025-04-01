New Report on Ja Morant's Role in Coach Firing After Celtics Game
Much of the NBA world was shocked over the weekend when the Memphis Grizzlies announced the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins.
Jenkins coached six seasons in Memphis with a 250-214 record, leading the Grizzlies to back-to-back 50+ wins and No. 2 seeds in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
“I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons," Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said. "This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”
Many fans have begun to speculate whether or not star point guard Ja Morant had any involvement in the Grizzlies' parting ways with Jenkins, but that does not seem to be the case. During Memphis' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday, sidelined reporter Taylor Rooks said that Morant was not involved.
"The decision (to fire Jenkins), I am told, was about the second half of the season," Rooks said. "The defense had slipped, they had lost nine straight games against opponents .500 or better, and the belief is that they simply needed a new voice. I can confirm that Ja Morant did not ask for this move to be made and the team did not know that this was coming."
The Grizzlies have made it clear that they are ready to build around Morant for their future, so getting a head coach who clicks with their franchise player makes sense. Whether or not Morant asked for this change, it should be good for the direction of the Grizzlies franchise.