Pistons Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Grizzlies

Liam Willerup

Nov 27, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30), forward Santi Aldama (7) and guard John Konchar (46) defend during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, with the Pistons looking to hold strong as the fifth seed and the Grizzlies seeking to make it out of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. Therefore with stakes on the line for both sides, it should be a hard-fought game.

For the Grizzlies, recent news shocked them as star guard Ja Morant was abruptly ruled out due to illness, leaving them shorthanded without their top guard. As for the Pistons, they welcome back the return of Cade Cunningham, leading head coach J. B. Bickerstaff to make a change in the starting lineup for Saturday's game.

Alongside Cunningham, the Pistons will start Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, and Isaiah Stewart as he returns from his two-game suspension. Since Cunningham has been out for the Pistons over the last six games, Hardaway Jr. has stepped up with a 22.0 points per game average while shooting 51.2% from three in his last five games.

Getting Cunningham back in the lineup is huge for the Pistons, as he averaged 27.3 points and 8.4 assists per game during March. Now gearing up for his first-ever playoff run, he'll have some time to get back into form before a potential first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST in Detroit, with the game being broadcast on NBA TV.

