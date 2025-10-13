Starter Not Named Ja Morant is the Grizzlies' Biggest X-Factor
The Memphis Grizzlies will enter the 2025-26 season in a rough position, as offseason injuries mean they'll likely be without their starting frontcourt of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey to start the year against the New Orleans Pelicans. While Ja Morant has expressed no concern about his status for starting the season, he still might not be 100%.
With so much uncertainty in Memphis as Toumas Iisalo begins his first season as the franchise's head coach, he'll be challenged early on to figure out how to maximize the available talent on his roster. Even though Morant might be this team's best player, there's one projected starter who could be the key to unlocking the team's potential in a loaded Western Conference: Jaylen Wells.
Why Wells Is An X-Factor
While it's a move that has been constantly talked about regarding this Grizzlies team, it's important to realize just how big a void Desmond Bane left after being traded to the Orlando Magic. A career 41% shooter from beyond the arc who averaged over five assists per game the last two seasons, Bane now joins Orlando, where he projects to be the missing piece for them in becoming a contender.
With Bane's departure, then, it opens up the door for Jaylen Wells to take on a bigger role in the offense and be more of a scorer than a connective piece he was last season. Wells played just 12 games last season without Bane, averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. While solid numbers, Wells' recent performances indicate his stats should take a jump.
Trying to fill in on the offensive end for Bane will be a tough task for Wells, but there's also a void on the defensive end, as Bane was also a key contributor there. Even though Memphis will have paint protection from Jackson Jr. and Edey, they still need a strong point of attack defense, and Wells should only continue to grow there after a solid performance last season.
Looking at recent performances from Wells in the preseason and back in Summer League, it seems as though taking the next step is well within reason, given his handful of 20-point games and willingness to shoot with volume from beyond the arc.
There's still no telling exactly what Memphis' starting lineup will shape out to be by the start of the regular season, but all indications point toward Wells being a major part of their plans, and the second-round pick continuing to surpass expectations.