The Memphis Grizzlies Draft Ja Morant - The Morning After  - One Year Later

A year ago today the Memphis Grizzlies introduced their first-round draft pick to the world at a press conference at FedEx Forum. The public presser had a vibe that felt different and it was obvious that Memphis had something in Morant that we had never had before - a future superstar.

We've had many great players come here. Some have had all-star and award-winning careers like Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph and others have endeared our hearts like Mike Conley and Tony Allen. With all of the accomplishments and accolades of all of the great players that have been here, Morant just seems to have a rare combination of superstar potential, global marketability, fan connection and determination to be the best that has never been here. And it was obvious when he first took the podium.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

