Scotty Pippen Jr. may hear from the league about his hug

The game had gotten away from the Memphis Grizzlies in Miami, but Scotty Pippen Jr. wasn't about to let Heat agitator Myron Gardner get away with his actions.

That's how Pippen Jr., described his reaction, and his role in the scrum that punctuated the Grizzlies' loss in Miami on Saturday night.

Gardner has had verbal altercations with Klay Thompson and others since garnering a two-way contract with the Heat -- a contract that has since become a guaranteed standard one. This escalated a bit more. And the social media perception of what happened depended on which team you favored. Heat fans argued that Pippen Jr. started it, tangling with Gardner on a rebound. Grizzlies fans pointed to Gardner's blindside back pick.

This is how Pippen Jr. characterized his gesture, which appeared to be a two-hand shove:

A hug, in response to a cheap shot.

Scotty Pippen Jr on the altercation with Myron Gardner

"I thought it was kind of a cheap shot, he kind of hit me when I didn't see him," Pippen Jr. said. "So I thought it was a soft move. I just thought he needed a hug on the other end, that's kind of what happened."

A different kind of hug.

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Myron Gardner were both ejected for this altercation.

"It escalated a little bit more, people ran up in there," Pippen Jr. said. "But I was just trying to show him some love."

Pippen, Jr., the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen who attended Pine Crest School in nearby Fort Lauderdale from kindergarten through 10th grade, said he didn't expect a fine or suspension.

"I don't think any punches were thrown," Pippen Jr. said. "It was like I said, a hug. I don't think it was too crazy. Got ejected, I think it should be left at that..... It was a physical play, went and shot the three, got hit with a cheap shot and I came down and I wanted to talk to him. I guess (the officials) didn't see what happened, so I put it in my own hands."

Here's what went down:



-Scotty Pippen Jr. and Myron Gardner fight for a rebound, SPJ tosses Gardner (physical but fine)

-SPJ hits a 3, Gardner delivers a cheap shot to the back well after the shot is away

-Pippen wants all the smoke down (rightfully so)



Never seen SPJ like that

It is possible, however, that Pippen Jr.'s playing time will be in the NBA's hands, at least for the next game, depending on how they view his "hug." Memphis is experimenting with different players an lineups as it soft tanks to the finish, but Pippen Jr's healthy return has actually been a welcome boost, as he competes with a glut of guards for a role in the future.

He had 18 points, six assists and two steals in just 20 minutes Saturday, but that won't be what's remembered.