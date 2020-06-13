The NBA 2K21 Trailer For The Playstation 5 Debuts And Shows Off Its Sweat Equity

With the next generation of home gaming consoles on its way, the Sony Playstation 5 took its turn to flex muscle this week with Zion Williamson being featured in the trailer for NBA 2K21. The trailer showcased the games possible stunning graphics, its fluidity, and its sweat - a lot of sweat.

My initial impression was that the graphics are simply insane. I grew frustrated early asking myself when they would stop showing clips of Zion Williamson shooting by himself in a gym like he was under quarantine until I realized that I was watching actual gameplay. The lighting and shadow effects are remarkable and the detail makes you wonder what all else the PS5 has in store. And the sweat. Yeah, its sweaty as hell.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.