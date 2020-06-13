AllGrizzlies
The NBA 2K21 Trailer For The Playstation 5 Debuts And Shows Off Its Sweat Equity

Anthony Sain

With the next generation of home gaming consoles on its way, the Sony Playstation 5 took its turn to flex muscle this week with Zion Williamson being featured in the trailer for NBA 2K21. The trailer showcased the games possible stunning graphics, its fluidity, and its sweat - a lot of sweat.

My initial impression was that the graphics are simply insane.  I grew frustrated early asking myself when they would stop showing clips of Zion Williamson shooting by himself in a gym like he was under quarantine until I realized that I was watching actual gameplay.  The lighting and shadow effects are remarkable and the detail makes you wonder what all else the PS5 has in store.  And the sweat.  Yeah, its sweaty as hell.

3119831B-2919-4611-826E-6C70D9FADE43
© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

