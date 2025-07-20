All Grizzlies

Why Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Star Marcus Smart Chose Lakers Over Knicks: Report

Former Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart reportedly chose the Lakers over the Knicks

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On Saturday, the Washington Wizards and veteran guard Marcus Smart agreed to a contract buyout, and now the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smart has spent the last two seasons with the Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, but did not get much of an opportunity at either stop. In Memphis, Smart made just 39 appearances before the franchise traded him to Washington, where he played just 15 games. Still, he is expected to make a big difference in Los Angeles.

Smart became a star and fan favorite with the Boston Celtics, where he spent the first nine years of his NBA career. However, when it came time to choose his next team after the buyout, the veteran guard had the choice between two of Boston's biggest rivals.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9)
Of course, Smart chose the Lakers, but the New York Knicks showed significant interest as well. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that Smart did not want to go to the Knicks because of a concern for playing time.

"Knicks had checked in on Marcus Smart but my understanding is he desired a spot with a clearer path to playing time. Smart is reportedly headed to the Lakers after agreeing to a buyout with the Wizards," Bondy posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Per source, Knicks couldn’t offer the type of role Marcus Smart was looking for."

There were seemingly a couple of other potential suitors for Smart, but the Lakers are a much better fit regardless. LA is desperate for a defensive-minded veteran guard like Smart, and if he is worried about playing time, he should not have much of an issue with the Lakers.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

