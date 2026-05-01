According to a report from The Stein Line's Jake Fischer The Grizzlies "will find a wider trade market" for Ja Morant this summer than they did at the February trade deadline.

Interest in Morant was minimal heading into the deadline. Multiple reports indicated teams wanted Memphis to attach draft compensation to any deal. ESPN's Tim MacMahon went as far as describing Morant's value as "negative" on Feb. 6.

"What I mean by negative is I believe the Grizzlies would have to attach an asset to him. They'd have to attach at least a pick to him," MacMahon said.

The Trae Young trade between Atlanta and Washington served as somewhat of a blueprint for what a Morant deal could look like. The Hawks received Corey Kispert, a former 15th overall pick, and CJ McCollum, a 34-year-old on an expiring contract used primarily as a salary filler. Young is widely compared to Morant. Both are All-Star point guards on large contracts with clear flaws. Young has been more available than Morant, but many question his fit as a team's primary offensive option given his defensive limitations and need to dominate the ball. The Young deal suggests Memphis should expect a similar return: a low-value veteran on an expiring deal and a young player or draft pick.

BREAKING: The Atlanta Hawks are trading four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WIf8rhrRFu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2026

The fair question is why Morant's value would be any higher now than it was in February. He has not played since Jan. 21, appeared in just 20 games in 2025-26, and has suited up for only 79 games over the last three seasons due to injury and suspension.

A few factors could help. The draft order will be set, so lottery teams that do not land a ball-dominant guard may look to the trade market to fill that need. Teams will also have a clearer picture of their offseason roster construction, which matters when adding a player like Morant who needs the ball and shapes an entire offense around him.

Here are three teams that could be involved in a Morant trade this summer.

1. Sacramento Kings

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie watches the game from court side during the second half in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sacramento was arguably the most serious team at the deadline, and the Kings hold tied-for-second-best odds at landing the No. 1 overall pick. If they do not draft a lead guard — Darryn Peterson, Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings — they could circle back to Morant as the answer at that position.



2. Milwaukee Bucks

Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Milwaukee surfaced as a rumored fit during the season, and those conversations could gain traction after the Bucks hired Morant's former coach Taylor Jenkins as head coach. If the Bucks move Giannis Antetokounmpo, Morant becomes an interesting bounce-back candidate to build around in Milwaukee.

3. Phoenix Suns

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia after a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Phoenix overperformed last season but has not had a true point guard since Chris Paul in 2022-23. With Devin Booker playing out of position for three straight years, the Suns could look to Morant to take that responsibility off his plate. If Morant can get back close to his previous level next to Booker, Phoenix would have a legitimate offensive engine while continuing to develop young big men Khaman Maluach and Mark Williams.