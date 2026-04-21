



Memphis is locked into the 6th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The only way they can move up is if they win the draft lottery and leapfrog into the top four. They have a 37.2% chance of landing a top-four pick.



They also have a second first-round pick that was still to be determined by which team would convey it. The pick came down to a coin flip in the league office. Memphis won the tiebreaker with Phoenix to lock in the 16th overall pick.

Here is a full first-round mock draft, based on that news. The biggest question Memphis needs to address going into the draft is the Ja Morant situation.

Let’s see how this plays out:

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/xwSJfpkaf5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 20, 2026

Picks 1-5

No. 1 - Sacramento Kings

AJ Dybantsa | 6'9" | 210 lbs | Freshman | BYU

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots against Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

AJ is the clear-cut number one pick to me. He has the functional size that every team wants. He pairs that with talent and playmaking in a variety of ways. The biggest skill that will translate and lead to franchise-changing success is his ability to get to his spots and shoot over the top of smaller players.

AJ needs to improve his three-point shooting and ball handling the most. He also needs to focus more on the defensive end because he has the tools to be a premier two-way player.

No. 2 - Utah Jazz

Darryn Peterson | 6'6" | 205 lbs | Freshman | Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Darryn Peterson (22) and guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) look on in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Peterson entered the college season as the clear-cut first overall pick. He is extremely polished on the offensive end. He is also a highly capable defender, shutting down AJ Dybantsa in the game they played this season. He is a lethal three-point shooter off the bounce or coming off screens.

The biggest concern is Peterson’s consistent health issues and his tendency to disappear in the biggest games of the season.

No. 3 - Brooklyn Nets

Caleb Wilson | 6'10" | 215 lbs | Freshman | UNC

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Nets get a dynamic two-way player in Caleb Wilson. He can post up, especially on the left block. He has excellent footwork that got better every game. He is an explosive vertical athlete and is impressively switchable defensively. He has a nice turnaround fadeaway from the mid-range. He can get that shot off over double teams as well. He is a lob threat on the break or in the half court.

Caleb’s swing skill in the NBA is his three-point shooting. If he can become efficient from three, he will be practically unguardable.

No. 4 - Indiana Pacers

Cameron Boozer | 6'9" | 250 lbs | Freshman | Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Pacers get an ultra-connective stretch big in Boozer. His ability to shoot the three-ball allows him to play next to Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac. He is the most ready to contribute out of the entire top five. He is an outstanding processor of information and you know the ball will never stick.

He is not going to be the best player on a championship team. That is Tyrese Haliburton. He is a limited vertical athlete who can only play one position.

No. 5 - Chicago Bulls (via Wizards Trade)

Darius Acuff | 6'3" | 190 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Wizards trade out of the top five to appease an unhappy Anthony Davis. The Bulls get the 5th overall pick and Anthony Davis. The Wizards get the Bulls' 2026 No. 9 pick and 2026 No. 38 pick. They also receive Patrick Williams and Noa Essengue.

Darius Acuff is the offensive engine the Bulls need. He would be able to maximize Matas Buzelis. His insane efficiency shooting the ball would give Chicago an instant upgrade at the point guard position. He is one of only three players in NCAA history to have 5+ three-point attempts, 48/44/80 shooting splits, and 6+ assists per game.

Picks 6-16

No. 6 - Memphis Grizzlies

Kingston Flemings | 6'4" | 190 lbs | Freshman | Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Ja Morant era appears to be over and Flemings slides right into the starting lineup to build the young core of Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey. Flemings’ speed and ability to attack the paint at will allows Coward to play off the ball and Edey to dominate down low.

His swing skill will be whether he can keep his consistency from three while upping his volume.

No. 7 - Atlanta Hawks

Brayden Burries | 6'4" | 205 lbs | Freshman | Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Hawks add another combo guard who can get downhill. Burries’ ability to knock down the three-ball on or off the ball makes him moldable to any lineup combination you can think of. He plays a physical brand of basketball on both ends of the floor.

No. 8 - Dallas Mavericks

Keaton Wagler | 6'6" | 185 lbs | Freshman | Illinois

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Mavericks add a versatile backcourt player to the Cooper Flagg rebuilding experience. He has the ability to be the primary initiator, but I think he would struggle with that role in year one. Keeping him off the ball and letting Andrew Nembhard continue to lead the charge until Kyrie Irving comes back makes sense. If Kyrie is ready on day one, then that works out perfectly.

Wagler’s high-level feel for the game, tied to his elite shooting ability, will complement Flagg and company perfectly.

He needs to continue getting stronger and working on his handle to take his game to the next level.

No. 9 - Washington Wizards

Mikel Brown Jr. | 6'5" | 190 lbs | Freshman | Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives the basket as the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an NCAA basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Louisville. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wizards trade back and still upgrade Bub Carrington’s spot on the roster. Brown gives you elite athletic ability at the point guard position. When Trae Young goes to the bench, you would still have a dynamic ball handler on the floor. His explosiveness and ability to stretch the floor raise the ceiling of the team because there would be no second-unit drop-off.

No. 10 - Milwaukee Bucks

Cameron Carr | 6'5" | 178 lbs | Sophomore | Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the Utah Utes during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Bucks get a true 3-and-D wing to fit around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ryan Rollins. He gives you a dynamic two-way athlete who can contribute right away. He will not be asked to handle the ball and self-create in year one. Instead, he will be able to bring his elite shooting while playing off Giannis’ gravity.

He must get stronger if he is going to be successful in the NBA.

No. 11 - Golden State Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg | 6'9" | 235 lbs | Senior | Michigan

Michigan Wolverines player Yaxel Lendeborg speaks during a celebration honoring the team’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Warriors decide to keep the band together and make one more run with the Steph Curry-led team. Yaxel would be a plug-and-play upgrade over anything they have on the roster now. Jimmy Butler is never healthy, so you cannot count on him. Yaxel gives you inside-outside game that can create mismatches and take pressure off Steph.

No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Cenac | 6'11" | 240 lbs | Freshman | Houston

Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. (5) cheers during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Thunder do not have any real weaknesses. However, they do have Isaiah Hartenstein coming up on the last year of his contract. This could present an opportunity a year from now for Cenac to have a role.

Thomas Sorber, who I had as the best big in last year’s class, got hurt again and was out for the season. This gives OKC some insurance and allows Cenac to develop for a year before taking over in the middle to help out Chet Holmgren.

No. 13 - Miami Heat

Labaron Philon | 6'4" | 175 lbs | Freshman | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) dribbles while defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat get a dynamic playmaking point guard to complement Kasparas Jakucionis. He has enough size to pair well with him. Kas can move off the ball and share those responsibilities with the rookie. He would likely be the first guard off the bench until he gets up to speed and into Heat shape.

His improvement in three-point shooting raises his ceiling at the NBA level.

No. 14 - Charlotte Hornets

Amari Allen | 6'8" | 205 lbs | Freshman | Alabama

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Leon Horner (6) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Hornets snag the Miles Bridges replacement. You have to think ahead when team building, and Brandon Miller’s contract extension will be looming on the horizon. If you can get cheaper at the forward spot with a high-upside 3-and-D prospect, it is just smart team building.

I believe there is more offensive upside with Allen than he consistently got to show at Alabama with the offense revolving around the guards.

No. 15 - Chicago Bulls

Patrick Ngongba II | 6'11" | 190 lbs | Sophomore | Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Bulls get a backup big behind the newly acquired Anthony Davis. He will have a great mentor to learn from in Davis. Gnongba is already an elite defender. He will have to catch up on the offensive end. What better way to learn than by watching an elite talent like Davis?

Right before this was released, Gnongba announced he is going back to college.

No. 16 - Memphis Grizzlies

Hannes Steinbach | 6'11" | 220 lbs | Freshman | Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies tried to trade off Ja Morant, but there is not a big man available better than Hannes Steinbach, so they will be forced to wait it out and deal with Morant later.

Steinbach gives them a productive young big with professional European experience prior to playing at Washington. He is a relentless monster on the glass. He attacks the rim and has a nice feel for the game. This also gives Zach Edey insurance in case he misses time again this upcoming season.

Picks 17-20

No. 17 - Charlotte Hornets

Christian Anderson | 6'3" | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) goes to the basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Anderson gives the Hornets an upgrade at backup point guard behind LaMelo Ball. He is a dynamic scoring point guard who can also give you high-level facilitation. You can pair him with Sion James because of James’ size and defensive ability.

No. 18 - Oklahoma City Thunder

Tounde Yessoufou | 6'5" | 215 lbs | Freshman | Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket ahead of Utah Utes forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

He gives OKC an NBA-ready body and a high-level athletic presence on both ends of the floor. He has a dog mentality defensively and a motor that never quits.

He needs to improve his shooting significantly. If there is any organization that can afford to have patience with his shot, it is OKC.

No. 19 - San Antonio Spurs

Thomas Haugh | 6'9" | 215 lbs | Junior | Florida

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Spurs get a high-level connective piece to pair next to Victor Wembanyama for the long term. His competitiveness and willingness to do all of the dirty work will fit right in. He also has the ability to space the floor.

No. 20 - Toronto Raptors

Meleek Thomas | 6'5" | 185 lbs | Freshman | Arkansas

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) shoots in the second half against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Raptors get an absolute spark plug to add to their offense in Meleek. He is able to get to his shot off the bounce or off the ball. He improved as a defender as the year went on. He will push Jacobi Walter for playing time from day one.

Picks 21-30

No. 21 - Detroit Pistons

Nate Ament | 6’10” | 207 lbs | Freshman | Tennessee

The Pistons get a high-level scorer in Nate Ament. He can shoot over the top of smaller players and get to the foul line.

There are plenty of flaws to his game. His defense is below the line, and his ball handling and physicality are as well. If he hits, he could hit big. If he doesn’t, he could be out of the league in four years.

No. 22 - Atlanta Hawks

Morez Johnson Jr. | 6’9” | 250 lbs | Sophomore | Michigan

The Hawks get some help in the paint to pair with Brayden Burries and the rest of the young core for years to come. Johnson’s defensive versatility will make that Atlanta defense suffocating.

No. 23 - Philadelphia 76ers

Aday Mara | 7’3” | 255 lbs | Junior | Michigan

The 76ers get much-needed Joel Embiid insurance. They are very different players, but 7-footers do not grow on trees. Mara has excellent coordination for his size and elite passing ability.

He will need to get stronger to hold up in the NBA.

No. 24 - New York Knicks

Isaiah Evans | 6’6” | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Duke

Evans gives New York instant offense off the bench for cheap.

No. 25 - Los Angeles Lakers

Joshua Jefferson | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Senior | Iowa State

No. 26 - Denver Nuggets

Bennett Stirtz | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Senior | Iowa

No. 27 - Boston Celtics

Karim Lopez | 6’8” | 220 lbs | International

No. 28 - Minnesota Timberwolves

Ebuka Okorie | 6’2” | 190 lbs | Freshman | Stanford

No. 29 - Cleveland Cavaliers

Dailyn Swain | 6’8” | 225 lbs | Junior | Texas

No. 30 - Dallas Mavericks

Koa Peat | 6’8” | 235 lbs | Freshman | Arizona