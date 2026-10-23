Grizzlies Find Right Recipe for Wings to Start Season

There were plenty of successful storylines for the Memphis Grizzlies from their season opening victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. A career and historical night from Ty Jerome, the on-brand impact from Cam Boozer in his NBA Debut, and the much anticipated return of a healthy Zach Edey were among the most fun to see develop.

Another source of success for the Grizzlies was the production of their wings, specifically the trio of Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Jerami Grant. This trio combined for 39 points, 15 boards, five threes, four steals, and two blocks along with shooting over 50% from the field in the win over the Jazz.

An efficient night shooting along with plenty of value outside of scoring resulted in plenty of winning impact from the group. Furthermore, after some offseason speculation as to who would be best to start with Cedric Coward, Boozer, Jerome, and Edey, going with Wells as the starter and Jackson and Grant off the bench proved beneficial for Memphis.

Jaylen Wells

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) shoots against Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Grizzlies entered the season, Wells seemed to be the most sensible option to start with Coward, Jerome, Boozer, and Edey. Among Jackson, Grant, and himself, Wells has the highest defensive upside, especially on the perimeter. He also could add value, at times, as an outside shooting source on offense.

Wells delivered those exact results on Wednesday, playing solid defense against a dangerous perimeter team in Utah along with efficient shooting decisions resulting in 12 points. However, it was his value outside of scoring where Wells really shined.

He produced five rebounds and four steals on the night, helping the Grizzlies to secure the possession advantage and seize control of the game early. This is the one area that could lead to Wells taking a significant leap as a player. If he can be a reliable source of rebounds and defensive playmaking moving forward, he will increase his ability to make winning plays.

That would fit in great with a starting lineup full of sources that impact winning for Memphis.

GG Jackson

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) shoots against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026-2027 season, GG Jackson is clearly one of the most intriguing Grizzlies to watch as the season progresses. Still only 21 years old and in a contract year, Jackson has plenty of incentive to continue growing as a player. Further, Memphis has plenty of reason to see how many ways that growth can impact winning.

For Jackson to grow, improving his efficiency and ability to add value outside of scoring are essential. He did both on Wednesday.

Jackson produced 12 points on 50% shooting from the field, but it was his scoring versatiltiy that stood out. He made two threes, converted a dribble drive opportunity at rim, and tipped a shot back into the basket. With his size and shooting ability, Jackson has many ways he can score. That is a big advantage if he is featured against opposing bench lineups.

And yet, the best contribution Jackson made was through adding value outside of scoring. He produced eight rebounds and two blocks, utilziing his size and athleticism effectively. Jackson has dispalyed an above average rebounding ability during his career. If he can be reliable on the boards, adding his ability to the trio of Coward, Boozer, and Edey will truly make the Grizzlies one of the best rebounding teams in the league.

As for his defense, this is the area that could really spark a breakout year for Jackson. If he can be a productive defensive playmaker and continue evolving his one-on-one defense, his size could be beneficial against opposing scorers. His willingness to take on POA assignments also shows improved commitment to round out his game.

Jerami Grant

When Grant was acquired this offseason in the Ja Morant trade, it was pretty clear the Grizzlies would be looking to him as a source of veteran leadership and shooting production. And while it was clear he would have a significant rotation role, it also was likely to be as a reserve.

Though Grant has been a productive starter for much of his career, he did transition to a reserve role for a good portion of the 2025-2026 season as Portland made a run for the playoffs. And with Memphis already having young options for the present and future in the front court, Grant's shooting and versatility as a wing or stretch four off the bench seemed beneficial to explore.

That is exactly how Memphis utilized Grant on Wednesday, and it worked beautifully. Grant contributed 13 first-half points off the bench, adding momentum-changing scoring punch along with Jerome that helped Memphis take over the game.

With Grant and Cam Spencer off the bench, having a reliable source of shooting to use in the backcourt and front court when offense is needed is a big asset for Memphis. This is especially true when Jerome or Boozer are on the bench and consistent offense becomes a bigger need. Grant's performance in the season opener shows exactly what the Grizzlies need from him as the season progresses.

Overall, the Grizzlies got great results from their wing depth. If Wells, Jackson, and Grant can combine to produce in the neighborhood of 30+ points, 10+ boards, and defensive playmaking consistently, that is the type of production that could easily allow Memphis to exceed expectations.

And for Wells and Jackson specificlly, it could lead to breakout seasons for each that would make the future for the Grizzlies that much brighter,