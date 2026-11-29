The Memphis Grizzlies (15-5) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-4) meet for the first of three matchups in 2026-2027.

Last season, the Lakers won all three of the matchups against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are 41-72 all-time in the regular season against the Lakers, including 25-31 at home and 16-41 on the road.

The Grizzlies, who are already without Cameron Boozer, Jerami Grant, GG Jackson and Scotty Pippen Jr., will also be without without center Zach Edey, while Isaiah Stewart was listed as available after being as questionable to play.

One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies point guard Ty Jerome, averaging 24.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds, going up against Lakers MVP candidate Luka Doncic, who is putting up 36.3 points, 7.7 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

The Lakers are coming off a, 96-99, loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies, on the other hand are most recently coming off a, 114-109, win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In that game, Cedric Coward finished with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Jerome added 18 points while Javon Small added 19 points and two steals.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 29, 3:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV/Streaming: DAZN-MEM (Memphis), Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet+ (Los Angeles)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 710 AM, 1330 AM (Los Angeles)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-110), Lakers -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +164, Lakers -196

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after win over Timberwolves: "It was a good step forward for us. It's one game but the reason that I think there was excitement was this was one of the first games that this group has played with real stakes. And to be in that position, it's a big privilege to get to play these games and, no matter the outcome, these are the type of environments you got to be in."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Lawson Lovering

F Jaylen Wells

F Kris Murray

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

C Walker Kessler

F Matisse Thybulle

F Jake LaRavia

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Isaiah Stewart: Available - Hip

Cameron Boozer: Out - Ankle

Jerami Grant: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

GG Jackson: Out - Foot

LAKERS

N/A