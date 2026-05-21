ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks ranked the Grizzlies in tier one of teams with the best future draft asset collections in the league, along with the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

Memphis has picks No. 3, No. 16 and No. 32 in the 2026 draft and 11 incoming future first-rounders through 2032. Seven of those picks are their own and four came from the Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. trades.

The Grizzlies also have swap rights from the Orlando Magic in 2029 that are top-two protected.

Here is a look at two things Memphis can do with its future draft picks to potentially speed up its rebuild.

Ace the 2026 NBA Draft (Shocker!)

Obviously, the No. 3 pick being a hit is a must. Whether it ends up being Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson, the Grizzlies are aiming to draft its next face of the franchise with this pick.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs a rebound against the Siena Saints in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Things get more interesting with No. 16. I wrote after the lottery about how Memphis could target a second top-10 pick. If the Grizzlies were to move up from 16 into the top 10-11, it would likely require at least one, if not multiple, future first-rounders in addition to No. 16.

With the depth of the class being what it is, packaging multiple future firsts for a guard like Darius Acuff Jr. or Keaton Wagler to pair with potentially Boozer or Wilson would be a strong start to a roster retool. The price would be steep, but with the Grizzlies being tied for the second-most future-firsts in the league, it would not hurt as much to move off capital for an exciting prospect.

If Peterson is the pick at No. 3, it would not make as much sense to move up compared to if Memphis drafted a frontcourt player at three. The Grizzlies can draft a frontcourt player at No. 16 that is comparable to the guys it would be trading up for, like Karim Lopez or Nate Ament.

Cash in at the right time

If all goes as planned with the 2026 draft, attention would then turn to developing Memphis' core and making future acquisitions. A common criticism of Zach Kleiman is the way he handled roster building following the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies had built a core of Ja Morant, Jackson and Bane, and still had a stockpile of draft picks to make trades and improve the supporting cast.

Memphis drafted Jake LaRavia and David Roddy in the 2022 draft, trading guard De'Anthony Melton in the process. Forward Kyle Anderson also left for Minnesota in free agency.

A season after winning 56 games and making it to the second round of the playoffs, Memphis replaced contributing veteran players with rookies who failed to make an impact. Kleiman had and still has a good track record of drafting overlooked players, but after stocking up on youth in his first three years as GM, the 2022 offseason remains a head-scratcher for many fans.

Memphis did try to cash in. Multiple reports said the Brooklyn Nets turned down an offer of four first-round picks for wing Mikal Bridges. The Grizzlies were also involved in trade discussions with the Toronto Raptors for wing OG Anunoby before he was dealt to the New York Knicks.

Mar 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Kleiman cannot fail to capitalize again once the Grizzlies' new core is established. The benefit of stashing a large amount of first-round picks is to eventually cash in to supplement the players acquired through the draft.