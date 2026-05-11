Memphis has a chance to rapidly accelerate its rebuild in the 2026 NBA Draft after landing the third overall pick in the lottery.

Most mock drafts, including ESPN, The Ringer, Yahoo Sports, and Tankathon, project Memphis selecting Duke forward Cameron Boozer. The pick is widely expected to come down to Boozer or North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.

If Memphis selects a forward at No. 3 and trades Ja Morant as expected, the Grizzlies could still use a lead guard. There are plenty of options in the 5-10 range, including Kingston Flemings (Houston), Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), Keaton Wagler (Illinois), Brayden Burries (Arizona), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville), and Labaron Philon (Alabama).

If I’m Kleiman I’m going balls to the wall all in to trade to get one of the guards in that 5-11 range



I’m looking hard at Clippers, Kings, Nets, Bucks, Warriors — Anthony Sain (@SainAsylum) May 10, 2026

Ty Jerome had a strong 15-game stretch in 2025-26, but he has always been better suited for a bench role. It is also possible Jerome could start in the backcourt alongside a potential second first-round pick, depending on that player's skill set. As we wrote last week, Jerome could be an intriguing trade chip, so his presence next season is not guaranteed.

Another reason Memphis could move up from No. 16 is its asset base. The Grizzlies have 12 future first-round picks through 2032. For the purposes of these scenarios, assume Morant is gone and Jerome is back. A lot can change before the first round begins June 23.

Here are three trade-up scenarios the Grizzlies could explore.

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 10)

Moving up to No. 10 would likely be the most attainable option. It costs less than jumping into the 5-7 range, and Milwaukee is a team at a crossroads that could be willing to add assets by moving down.

Multiple mock drafts and big boards have Acuff, Flemings, Wagler, Brown, and Burries going 5th through 9th in some order. If those five are gone, Philon is the most likely target at No. 10.

Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) shoots a 3-pointer against Michigan center Aday Mara (15) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This trade could look similar to last year's draft night deal that landed Memphis Cedric Coward. A proposed package: the 16th pick, Orlando's 2028 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick. It is worth noting a similar trade may cost more given the strength of this class.

Milwaukee is also a team that could trade for Morant, which is worth keeping in mind even if the two deals would be separate conversations.

Sacramento Kings

Moving up to No. 7 is a more aggressive option, but the quality of player available would be a tier ahead of what Memphis could get at No. 10.

Acuff's name has been mentioned most so far in connection with Sacramento. If Flemings and Wagler are off the board by No. 6 and No. 7, Memphis could be aggressive here depending on how it values Acuff. Even if he is gone, either Flemings or Wagler would be available at seven. All three are widely expected to go in the 5-7 range in some order. If Memphis wants one of the three tier-two guard prospects in this draft, this is the clearest path to getting one.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers guard Rob Martin (3) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sacramento is also the team most mentioned in Morant trade talks.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is the only team in the top 10 that made the playoffs in 2025-26. With its timeline further along than most teams picking in this range, the Hawks could be willing to move down from No. 8 if a useful rotation player is available at 16.

Prospects like Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) and Burries fit Atlanta's win-now mold, and the Hawks could be perfectly content staying put for one of them. If Memphis were to move up to No. 8 for a guard, the most likely targets would be Burries, Brown, or Philon.