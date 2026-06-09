How the Memphis Grizzlies can trade up to maximize the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft will be here before we know it. And the Memphis Grizzlies are sitting pretty at #3 overall, ready to select a talent that will likely be the face of their franchise the next decade or so.

But if you know anything about the history of Memphis Grizzlies basketball, you know that the 901 loves them a "core four". Mike Conley, Tony Allen, Zach Randolph, and Marc Gasol all played major roles in establishing the "grit and grind" mantra and mentality that still permeates throughout the franchise to this day.

While that was organically driven and surely would be difficult to recreate (although Ja Morant/Desmond Bane/Jaren Jackson Jr./Dillon Brooks did get close), the concept isn't too difficult to understand. And while Zach Edey and Cedric Coward are impressive prospects, they won't necessarily command high-level contract extensions in the years ahead barring some massive leap from either player (possible, but perhaps not probable).

So here are the Grizzlies, with so many assets and resources at their disposal, ahead of a shift in draft lottery planning that could alter how teams trade and interact with 1st round picks. If you believe in this draft class, put your money where your mouth is.

Here's how.

A negative to a positive: If Boozer is gone, go all-in for Peterson and Wilson

Maybe the Washington Wizards do drink the analytical Kool-Aid about Cameron Boozer. Perhaps the Utah Jazz make the choice to go ultra big and bring in the son of someone in their scouting department. What if Cameron Boozer is indeed NOT on the board when the Grizzlies pick at #3?

Assuming AJ Dybansta is also gone, and Darryn Peterson is the choice at #3? The Grizzlies can get the presumed runner-up in the race for #3 overall if it were Boozer vs. Caleb Wilson.

The Grizzlies could trade their own unprotected 2027 1st round pick, the 2029 Orlando Magic 1st round pick, a Memphis protected 2030 1st (top-4 protected), and the 2031 1st round pick from the Phoenix Suns to the Bulls for #4 overall.

Four firsts, across numerous future drafts. Memphis loses the flexibility they once had in terms of trading their own future firsts, and some of the capital they have accumulated along the way trading Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. The Bulls are ready to launch their rebuild.

In exchange? Memphis selects Wilson, the explosive but raw big out of North Carolina, to pair with Peterson moving forward. A Peterson/Coward/Wilson/Edey "core four" would send shockwaves through the fan base. The future would look very bright indeed.

And Memphis would still have #16 and #32 to possibly try to move up again. Imagine if the Grizzlies could pull off #10 from the Bucks!

We're getting ahead of ourselves. On to the next pick.

The Clippers let Memphis get Acuff Jr.

In this deal separate from the Grizzlies/Bulls fun mentioned above, Memphis sends along a slew of future picks to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for #5 overall. #16 and #32 overall in the 2026 Draft, plus that 2027 unprotected 1st from Memphis and the 2029 1st from Orlando mentioned earlier, for #5 and #52 in the draft.

This may require one additional asset from the Grizzlies to pull off, but the allure of an unprotected 1st from Memphis and that 2029 Orlando 1st may be too hard to pass up for a Clippers team well aware the Kawhi Leonard era will eventually end. And the Clippers, equipped with #16, #32, and #36 in this draft after this trade could still do some wheeling and dealing to get someone ready to help now.

The Grizzlies at #5, after taking Cameron Boozer #3 in this scenario, double down on offense and select Darius Acuff Jr. from Arkansas. Yes, there are defensive concerns. But Acuff Jr. is arguably the best pure scoring point guard prospect in this draft, and as part of the Arkansas schemes he is already adept at the dribble penetration work that Grizzlies Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo covets.

Imagine - two offensive hubs, one in Acuff, one in Boozer. The Grizzlies would perhaps be one defensive stopper on the wing away from a championship-caliber starting five. That's worth cashing in some draft chips for.

And finally...

Brooklyn buys in to the Ja redemption tour

No, the Brooklyn Nets will not be trading the #6 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to the Memphis Grizzlies for just Ja Morant. That'd be cool for Memphis, but simply isn't realistic. What could work, however, is Memphis paying a high price to get off the Morant money.

Ja Morant, #16 and #32 in this draft, plus the previously mentioned 2027 1st from Memphis and 2029 1st from Orlando, for Michael Porter Jr. (and his expiring contract) and #6 overall. Again, the Grizzlies are parting with some draft capital and flexibility. But Brooklyn is taking a risk on Morant and losing the capacity to clear their books with Porter Jr.'s contract.

If Ja can bounce back in the Big Apple, however? The Nets will have star power to combat the successful Knicks in the city and plenty of draft picks to build around him.

The Grizzlies could still probably select Acuff in this scenario, assuming the Clippers are happy with Darius Garland and they select a Keaton Wagler or Aday Mara-type player. But even if Acuff is somehow gone, there is plenty of top-end talent for the Grizzlies to consider here.

Memphis has been building to this moment. It's a potentially legendary draft class. And the Grizzlies have the resources at hand to really take advantage of it.

The question is, how far is Memphis willing to go to get a deal done?