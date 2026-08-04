Following the trade of superstar guard Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Memphis Grizzlies enter a new era. With Cam Boozer now in place as the franchise cornerstone and several offseason moves reshaping the roster, one position battle has quietly emerged: point guard.

One player who has become overlooked in that logjam is Scotty Pippen Jr.

With Morant gone and Ty Jerome expected to start opening night for Memphis at point guard, the backup point guard position becomes a topic of discussion. 2025 second-round pick Javon Small saw his stock rise during Summer League through his impressive play, while Walter Clayton Jr., who was acquired in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade, did not participate in Summer League. Cam Spencer, meanwhile, increased his scoring average by 6.9 points to 11.1 points per game last season and will be looking to increase his role.

But for Pippen, Jr., being overlooked is nothing new.

Going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022, Pippen has had to earn everything throughout his career. During his three seasons in Nashville, Pippen was named to the All-SEC First Team twice, averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over 90 games.

Pippen, Jr., got his first opportunity in the pros with the Los Angeles Lakers after signing a two-way deal following the draft, making his NBA debut on Oct. 18, 2022, against the Golden State Warriors.

He was overlooked once again before the 2023-24 season, when Pippen was waived by the Lakers and returned to the G League affiliate South Bay Lakers.

But that did not stop Pippen, Jr., from working, as his stellar play in the G League through the first part of the season led to him receiving another two-way contract on Jan. 16, 2024, this time from the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a season plagued by injuries for Memphis, including Morant’s shoulder surgery, Marcus Smart’s finger injury and various injuries to Derrick Rose, Pippen, Jr.. came in and made an immediate impact on both ends of the floor.

In 21 games that season, including 16 starts, Pippen Jr. averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals, showing that he could not only score and lead an offense, but also defend the opposing team’s best guard.

Finally stability in his career

Pippen Jr’s performance earned him a four-year, $9.6 million contract with the Grizzlies on Oct. 15, 2024, keeping him under contract through the 2027-28 season with a team option for the final year.

In the following 2024-25 season, his numbers decreased slightly as Morant and Desmond Bane resumed their scoring duties. Across 79 games, Pippen Jr. averaged 9.9 points, 4.4 assist, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21.3 minutes per game.

But when given a starting role that year, he showed what he could do with more responsibility.

In his 21 starts that season, he averaged 14.2 points 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals, while shooting 46.1% from 3-point range.

Highest steals per game last season (min 10 GP)



Bez Mbeng (UTA) - 2.3

Kevin Porter Jr (MIL) - 2.2

Matisse Thybulle (POR)- 2.0

Ausar Thompson (DET) - 2.0

Dyson Daniels (ATL) - 2.0

Cason Wallace (OKC) - 1.9

Scotty Pippen Jr. (MEM) - 1.9pic.twitter.com/vBgworlH02 — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) July 30, 2026

Pippen Jr. also proved he shows up when games matter the most: in the playoffs.

Against the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 playoffs, he averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the 4-0 series loss. That included a 30-point, 11-rebound, four-assist performance in Game 4 after Morant was ruled out with a left hip contusion he suffered in Game 3.

While his 2025-26 season was limited to just 10 games because of a toe injury, he has proven that if anyone can fight through injuries and adversity to earn his spot, it is him.

He has spent his career fighting for opportunities. Despite carrying the Pippen name, Pippen Jr. has built his career on his own production. He went undrafted, worked his way through the G League, earned a roster spot and secured an NBA contract.

Now, with Memphis entering a new era and opportunities available throughout the roster, Pippen has another change to prove he belongs.

This time, he could be competing for the starting spot.

