What should the Grizzlies do with this veteran?

The 2026-27 season is about setting the building blocks for the future, now that there is new blood and they are starting off without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Yet as of now, the Memphis Grizzlies have too many players, pushing them over the required 15 roster spots to 18. The guard room is loaded and perhaps could be the one trimmed down first to free up the minutes.

Going into 2026-27, the guards that need the most time are Cedric Coward, Walter Clayton Jr., Cam Spencer and Ty Jerome. So, this puts D’Angelo Russell, the 30-year-old point guard who was just traded to the team three weeks ago in a six-team move, in a weird spot.

It almost felt like a misprint when checking his age because he entered the league just before the Golden State Warriors won 73 games. Some might see that number and think there’s some tread left on the tires, but one should always be skeptical if a guy is playing for his sixth NBA city at that point.

If there’s one thing Russell can do well, it’s play out of screen rolls, which may have some appeal for getting the ball to Zach Edey and Cameron Boozer. Still, Russell’s high-usage style made him a “questionable fit” in Golden State with the Warriors seven years ago, and it’s the same business in Memphis, even with the loss in production brought by Morant’s absence.

Of course, plenty of players hold the longer than him, but keep in mind that Russell’s average seconds per touch (4.21) is more than Demi Avdija (4.19), Stephen Curry (4.0) and Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2025-26, among some, and he’s not close to their level.

Piling on, he has only shot better than league average from 3-point range in two of the last five years and the last two were rough. He is not the same athlete as Morant nor as effective, so he can’t be plugged into a similar role, expecting high results. Russell is also prone to some head-scratching, low-IQ plays, making him the wrong type of veteran for the team.

Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Tuomas lisalo’s offense had some elements of the Warriors free-flowing attack, and continuing that is ideal. It’s more fun for players to work in a system that ensures no one holds the ball too long. Consider how even with the abundance of guards, there has to be enough ball handling duties for Boozer, and we haven't event mentioned Javon Small. The latter's play style makes him a better fit for the team because he doesn't try to do too much and is a hungier player on defense.

There's a place for Russell in the NBA, but he best move for Memphis would be to trade him since getting peak results won’t happen without a change in his play style.