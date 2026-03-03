The Memphis Grizzlies are winners of two straight and moving the wrong direction in the tank race. That is a great sign for a young rebuilding team. Improvement is the foundation that winning franchises are built upon. They are still in the middle of the tank race in the draft lottery with a record of 23-36. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie released a mock draft yesterday.

Pick #8

He has the Grizzlies selecting Mikel Brown Jr. out of Louisville. The 6’5”, 190-pound point guard is a dynamic offensive player. He is averaging 18.2 ppg, 3.3 rebs, 4.7 asts, and 1.2 stls per game. Mikel has had an inconsistent season, but when he is on top of his game, he is a weapon. He can get to the cup and get to the free-throw line. This is a great indicator of future NBA success. He averages 5.8 free-throw attempts on 84.4% shooting from the line.

His biggest opportunities to improve are in his efficiency. He is only shooting 41% from the field and 34.4% from deep. He isn’t a great defender but has the length and athleticism to not get picked on at the next level. My biggest concern with him is that he stops going to the basket against the best defenses. He will stay outside and take bad three-point shots.

Pick #17

Hannes Steinbach out of Washington previously played basketball in Germany. He’s 6’11”, 220 pounds of force. This is an awesome pick for Memphis because it would give you Zach Edey insurance. You can never have too much size. Hannes isn’t nearly as big as Edey but fits more in the modern NBA pace-and-space game. He is averaging 18.2 ppg, 11.1 rebs, and 1.2 blks per game. He is a stat-sheet stuffer. He doesn’t need a lot of usage because he can go get the ball off the glass.

He can stretch the floor a little but is only shooting 33.3% from deep. He gets to the foul line 5.6 times per game, shooting 75.5% from the line. That is a great indicator of future NBA success, as we spoke about earlier. He is a good positional team defender but isn’t a lockdown two-way prospect.

Pick #32

It was only a first-round mock draft, and the Grizzlies have another pick early in the second round. I will be your de facto GM today. Based on who was selected in the first round, I am taking Flory Bidunga from Kansas. This would give you great depth in the frontcourt, making it a strength for years to come. Bidunga is 6’10”, 235 pounds of dynamic athleticism. He will not stretch the floor at all, but he is a monster in the paint. He is one of the best defensive bigs in the class. He is averaging 13.8 ppg, 9.0 rebs, and 2.7 blks.

He is a lob threat in the pick-and-roll game and on the fast break. I’ve seen growth in his offensive game this season. He has a nice jump hook in the low block. He is shooting 64.8% from the field, almost all coming in the paint. As a switchable big, he doesn’t foul much. He averages 2.2 fouls per game.

Conclusion

The Grizzlies coming away with their point guard of the future and quality depth in the frontcourt would be huge for them next season. They already have a solid young core of Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, and Zach Edey. If you can limit Edey’s minutes to keep him healthy, Memphis could push for a play-in spot next season. This would be a B+ draft for me.