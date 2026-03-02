The type of season the Memphis Grizzlies are having is not for the weak. There’s twice the sting because they were the second seed on Feb. 19 last year, before they imploded and took a bunch of time on the fence over what they wanted to do in the future. They could go through rough times for a while, or perhaps it turns into a shorter spurt if someone pops; it’s important to remember that they have future draft picks to work with, so there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Nonetheless, the team has some up-and-comers whom people should keep eyeballs on:

Honorable mention- Walter Clayton

It’s been a humbling season for him, but that’s normal for rookies, even older ones with a winning pedigree. His 3-point percentage is in the sewer, but he averaged 38.6 percent shooting in four years of college, and he has bounce, so there’s a lot to like about him.

3. Jaylen Wells

It’s been unsatisfying to watch how Wells followed up his rookie season, being the same player on offense. He’s scoring two more points nightly, but on a lower effective field goal percentage. Some of that can be attributed to the lineups he was used in, but he missed a bunch of open shots, too.

Still, he can guard, and that’s vital for building a winner. He’ll be age 23 next season, so there’s no need to sell stock, yet a third-year leap will be needed for the higher-up to see if he is worth keeping around. Wells needs to get back to shooting in the 70 percent range (72.9) at close distance, as he did in his rookie season, because it plummeted to deep below-average (61.2).

2. Cedric Coward

He makes 70.4 percent of his shots at 0-3 feet, which are a quarter of his attempts. Once he tightens his handle, improves his 3-point shot and gets stronger, Coward is going to be a top-notch player. Adding power might be the most important part because the playoffs are a grown-up game, and strong guys who can get to anywhere or won’t get moved, like Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham, are some of the most potent difference makers.

He is highly athletic and moves well off the ball, giving him the potential to be an All-Star caliber player if he works hard enough in the lab. Don’t forget the praise Draymond Green gave him early in the season, either. On top of that, consider his instincts and measurables for defense: a 7’ 2 wingspan and 8’ 10 standing reach.

1. Zach Edey

Skilled big men can have the most impact on a game. It’s a shame Edey suffered an ankle stress fracture and will proceed with a second surgery because he was showing flashes of what’s to come. Since he is their top prospect, developing guys to make the entry pass to the post is crucial.

There aren’t many players who have the size and strength to handle someone like him at 7’ 4, and that’s with much reliance on the jump hook. Once he’s done rehabbing, he needs to diversify his close-range attack with more post moves and improve his passing to maximize his potential. Next time he plays, observe how much attention he attracts to the paint. He averages 3.9 offensive rebounds, too, which puts him in a good position for a second shot or gives his teammates a greater look.