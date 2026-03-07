Rolling into the summer with a few extra picks up your sleeve in this 2026 NBA Draft class must feel like found money, like tripping over a rock before picking it up and realizing its a piece of gold.

The Memphis Grizzlies chose a clear direction at the deadline, moving on from one of their two franchise cornerstones in the former defensive player of the year, Jaren Jackson Jr., for a couple of prospects and picks.

Choosing to hold onto Ja Morant in hopes of better offers this off-season, maybe Memphis finds one more future first on the horizon to add to the collection.



Really, that would just be the cherry on top of the haul of first rounders they already received for Desmond Bane from the Orlando Magic, which gave the team enough draft ammo on its own to rebuild on the fly no matter what they do with Morant.

As of today, March 7th, 2026, the Orlando Magic hold the 16th-worst record in the league while the Phoenix Suns sit at 20th, meaning the Memphis Grizzlies would receive the 16th overall pick in 2026.

Memphis is still due two more unprotected 1sts from Orlando, plus a Top-2 protected pick swap, on top of the 16th pick they got in last year's draft that Memphis packaged to move up for Cedric Coward at 11, and now the projected 16th pick this summer.

At that point in the draft, just after the lottery, teams feel more free to take chances on big swing prospects with realistically high potential; more recently, they have been prone to take the best available player who impacts winning pretty quickly since those tend to slip to around this range.

Memphis is currently projected to have the 8th-best odds in the lottery along with the 16th and 32nd overall picks; let's take a look at possible Memphis Grizzlies 2026 NBA Draft targets who could be the best players available in the middle of the first round.

5 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Memphis Should Target with the 16th pick

5. Chris Cenac Jr. (PF/C, Houston)

Chris Cenac Jr. (PF/C, Houston)

A skilled power forward who can stretch the floor with a superpower sense for rebounding, Chris Cenac Jr. is a big talent who has been linked to Memphis in this draft range.



With the opening at the four after the departure of JJJ, plus the available playing time and opportunity given Brandon Clarke's and Zach Edey's injury history, a role is likely available for a forward/center who can space the floor and score, especially one who can play with those two when healthy along with up-and-coming star wing, Cedric Coward.



Cenac is a highly touted talent in this class whose draft stock has fallen some due to coming along slowly at at Houston, which could work out in Memphis' favor if Cenac were to still be on the board at 16.



While he's not a JJJ replacement, Chris Cenac Jr. is a lottery-level talent who could end up slipping out of the lottery, and that alone is worth a look.



Add in that he might have the best rebounding instincts of the class; Cenac shows incredible instincts and two-way feel when playing amongst his peers at every level throughout his development journey, such as NBPA Top-100 Camp, NBA Team USA Olympic play, and grassroots circuits.



A versatile postup scorer with fundamental footwork, a clean jump shot to hit open midrange jumpers, potentially a legit 3pt shot to space the floor, and natural instincts as a rebounder and defender, builds a strong profile for Cenac as a prospect, and the opportunity that Memphis can provide with the right role and proper opportunity in this rebuild is a good match.

4. Brayden Burries (SG, Arizona)

Brayden Burries (SG, Arizona)

Brayden Burries is a natural scorer who can dribble, pass, shoot, and read and react to defenses to find the open man.



A bonafide bucket-getter and legit 3pt shooter, burries is burying nearly 2 threes a game on 37% 3P% at Arizona, while forcing turnovers on defense with 1.5 steals per game.



Holding the 12th best-rated BPM among Freshman and Sophomores, (+9.8) Burries ranks 8th among just Freshman in total impact.



His two-way feel layered on top of his efficient multi-level scoring and shot creation should help him continue to develop as a good decision-maker on both sides of the floor in his future backcourt at the next level.



As Memphis prepares for its next era, the Grizzlies could use Burries' backcourt scoring and playmaking to supplement the offense.

3. Christian Anderson (PG, Texas Tech)

Christian Anderson (PG, Texas Tech)

While Christian Anderson has been dominant in a few performances after Texas Tech teammate JT Toppin went down to season-ending injury, Anderson's really been performing at an incredibly high-level all year, especially as a passer.



Anderson's 7.7 Assists per game rates 3rd among all division one players, while his +8.8 BPM rates 19th among freshman and sophomores in impact in a loaded draft class.



With a shooting efficiency of 61% eFG%, scoring efficiency of 64% TS%, and over a 2.0 A/TO on wild volume of passes, Christian Anderson is one of the most efficient shot creators in the class, full stop.



The 6'3" guard plays hard defensively, forcing 2 steals per 100 possessions.



Did I mention he's hitting 40% 3P% of his 7 threes per game through two seasons of over 64 college basketball games?



Anderson uses his quick burst and sound body control effectively as a bucket-getting advantage-creating downhill force playmaker.



Between his two-way feel for the game, his natural point guard instincts, his incredible all-around scoring, and his efficient shooting beyond the arc and at the stripe (80% FT%), there are endless indicators Christian Anderson will develop into a two-way team-first versatile winning player at the next level.

2. Nate Ament (SF/PF, Tennessee)

Nate Ament (SF/PF, Tennessee)

Nate Ament slipping to 16 seems unlikelier by the day, as he continues to improve as his Tennessee season goes on.



In a recent 10-game stretch, Ament showed off the skillset and production closer to expectations given his talent, scoring 23 PPG with a technically positive 2.7 AST / 2.1 TOV, pulling down 6.5 REB, blocking 0.7 shots, while scoring 48% 2P% on 12 2PA, 38% 3P% on 4 3PA, and 84% FT% on a staggering 9 free throws per game.



The upside of Ament could be a mobile 6'10" on-ball tough shotmaking scorer who can handle the rock, initiate offense, make team-first reads, protect the rim, switch a little in the frontcourt, with a special shot release that's so tall it's nearly unblockable, making him a nearly unstoppable scorer when he finds a hot hand as a shooter; the floor is at least a tall long-armed, savvy ball-handler with a built in D&3 skill-set and versatile skill-set.



Ament was viewed as a Top-10 prospect who was seen as high as 4th or 5th before the college season began; a strong stretch in the SEC tournament and March Madness could help raise his draft stock out of this range, which might be how Ament should have been viewed in this evaluation process all along.

1. LaBaron Philon (PG/SG, Alabama)

LaBaron Philon (PG/SG, Alabama)

LaBaron Philon is a Top-10 level talent being mocked in the mid-lottery.



Value-wise, Philon is a high potential guard with one of the highest floors in the draft, one of the best combinations one can hope for in this range.



Philon is on a roll this season, making a jump from an instinctual hustle play defender last year to ISO scorer this year, scoring efficiently off the dribble and overall at a 63% TS% rate while shooting 59% eFG% on the season.



Dropping big game after big game, his recent marquee performances include a 35 PTS & 7 AST win over Acuff's Arkansas team, along with 26 PTS against Georgia, 23 PTS against Tennessee, 25 PTS against Auburn.



Sporting just under a 2.0 A/TO while averaging 2.1 steals per 100 possessions, Philon plays like one of the smartest players in the class, sporting a +9.5 BPM, which rates 14th among Freshman and Sophomores.



A big guard strong instinctual defender who can guard 1-3 on the perimeter, make cerebral decisions with the ball as a playmaker, and score efficiently on and off the rock in a variety of ways, is one of the most versatile guards in the class with one of the highest, widest ranges of development paths.



A walking hustle play, a walking good decision, a walking winning play; Philon falling to 16 would be a home run for the Memphis Grizzlies.

There's a chance one ore more of these names are on the board at 16, and there's also a chance any of these names could be taken in the Top-10; that's the challenge of predicting how the NBA Draft will go down months in advance, let alone before the draft order is set.

Still, these are five lottery-level prospects who have all been mocked recently in the late-lottery range if not outside of the lottery completely, all of whom could fill Memphis' team needs like playmaking, rebounding, and shooting at positions of need.