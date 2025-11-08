Grizzlies rookie keeping company with Magic Johnson... and Michael Jordan?
From D3 to the NBA, Cedric Coward's living out a story most can only dream of.
Coward took the opportunity he had and showcased the skills he developed that would translate to the NBA level, and the league took notice.
Grizzlies fans are grateful Memphis had the courage to take a chance on this rising two-way star.
One can already envision Coward's ideal role next to established stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. as a monster D&3 big wing with developing two-way team-first feel for the game.
The jumper is as pure and as clean as can be; the standstill jump shot is a ready-to-fire machine.
Coward's hustle and strength is tough, especially for a 6'6" rookie wing, making his presence known immediately – backdown bullying opponents to draw fouls, fighting for rebounds, running the floor and diving on it for loose balls, relocating for threes, driving against closeouts, closing out hard on shooters, jumping passing lanes and forcing deflections just by getting up under folks.
There's nothing cowardly about this dawg.
Cedric Coward is already an impactful active defender, holding his own against stars around the league including the likes of Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and fellow rook Cooper Flagg.
A shot diet of catch-and-shoot threes, free throws, and shots at the rim is a recipe for high efficiency; the Grizzlies could stand to increase Coward's role and volume until the bubble bursts.
Memphis needs to see how great this kid can be.
Cedric Coward is ready for the moment in Memphis
Your fun fact stat of the day:
You can now say Cedric Coward's name in the same sentence as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Grant Hill; in all of NBA history, only those four players have produced this statline through the first ten games of their career:
150+ Points
50+ Rebounds
25+ Assists
10+ Steals
> 57.5% True Shooting Percentage
(stat via Shawn Coleman, @StatsSAC)
All-around production, filling up the box score, forcing turnovers while scoring efficiently?
Cedric Coward is on the path to legit two-way winning impact for a long, long time.
Coward filled in 27 PTS on a perfect 6/6 3pt outing against Indiana, making his presence known on both ends with two-way feel, constant energy, and team-first play.
Cedric Coward on his shooting development, via Jacob Myers League Him Podcast:
"l shoot thousands and thousands of shots a week"
In the first NBA Cup game of their careers, Cedric Coward outdueled Cooper Flagg in the win column and the box score:
Coward dropped 21 PTS - 9 REB - 4 AST (0 TO) shooting 89.3% TS%
Flagg posted 12 PTS - 6 REB - 2 AST (2 TO) - 1 BLK - 1 STL shooting 55% TS%
When matched up directly, Coward scored 4 PTS on 1/2 FG with 1 AST - 0 TO and one foul drawn, while Flagg scored 4 PTS on 2/5 FG with 1 AST to 0 TO and 0/2 3PA. Memphis outscored Dallas 20-15 when these two matched up.
Memphis has something special on their hands; the Grizzlies front office hit on yet another prospect already outdoing their draft slot.
Coward's quickly averaging 15 PTS - 6 REB - 3 AST / 1 TOV - 1 STL while shooting a wildly impressive line of 55-44-91; his Per-36 numbers up that to 20 PPG - 8 REB - 4 AST / 1.5 TOV - 1.4 STL.
Posting a scoring efficiency of 70% TS% through ten games on decent volume is incredible, revealing the efficient shot profile Coward takes and his ability to take and make most of his shots at the rim, from beyond the arc, and at the pinstripe.
Generally speaking, Coward scores better the less he dribbles. Cedric Coward has been his most efficient when using 0 dribbles (70% eFG% on five shots per game)
While only taking three shots per game after he does dribble, Coward's next most efficient look is using just 1 dribble (65% eFG% on one shot per game)
Morant must love playing with a quick-trigger big wing hitting 44% on nearly three C&S threes a game; how high can Coward's shot volume get without a negative drop off in efficiency?
There's only one way to find out; back to the grit 'n' grind.