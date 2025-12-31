76ers make game-time call on Embiid's status vs. Grizzlies, who decide on Landale



Joel Embiid, listed as questionable, warmed up and will play in the Philadelphia 76ers' final game of the calendar year as they look to snap a three-game skid. The Memphis Grizzlies look to go out on a high note in 2025 as they try and avoid closing with a losing streak by clinching the first winning month of the season.

Memphis comes off an ugly road loss to the Washington Wizards in a game where it closed as a substantial favorite, failing to get back to .500. Aiding their cause on Tuesday will be Jock Landale, who has also been cleared to return following a one-game absence.

The Grizzlies have had three opportunities to get even since dipping to 3-4 on Nov. 2 after a solid start and have lost them all, but they would love to have another crack come Jan. 2 in the first of two games at the Lakers. The Sixers stand in their way, representing an opportunity to beat a team with a winning record. That’s only happened twice all season.

Philadelphia was upset by Brooklyn last Tuesday prior to leaving on this five-game road trip that has begun with losses in Chicago and Oklahoma City. Following this visit to Memphis, the 76ers will visit Dallas and New York, so this is an opportunity to get back on track. Despite its season-worst three-game skid, Philly is 6-5 in December and a solid 7-6 on the road.

INJURY REPORT

76ERS

Joel Embiid: Available - Right Ankle Sprain, Right Knee Injury Management

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Trendon Watford: Out - Left Adductor Strain

Johni Broome: Doubtful - G League (On-Assignment)

Marlon Beauchamp: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

GRIZZLIES

Jock Landale: Available - Right Calf Strain

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Right Hamstring Soreness

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Left Patellar Tendinitis

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

John Konchar: Out - Left Thumb UCL Tear

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

O-Max Prosper: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Javon Small: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Jahmal Mashack: Out - G League (Two-way)

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Dec. 30, 7:10 p.m.CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), WPEN (76ers)

Memphis looks to continue brilliance vs. 76ers

The Memphis Grizzlies (15-17) host the Philadelphia 76ers (16-14) in their first matchup of the season. Both teams have navigated injuries and adversity to get to the new year in decent shape. They mirror each other in that both average over 115 points and surrender under 116. They’re two of only three teams, joined by the Lakers, whose point differential is less than a point.

The Grizzlies have thrived against the 76ers since the start of 2011, winning 21 of 28 matchups in the series. Memphis won 10 in a row against Philly in a six-year span from 2013-18 and is 7-3 since ‘21. Last season marked its second sweep over the last five, sealed by Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 25 points helping overcome a 35-point game from Embiid in a game in which Tyrese Maxey shot just 3-for-13. The last matchup came on Nov. 20, 2024, so it’s been a minute since the teams have seen each other.

Memphis’s surge over the last 15 years has moved it ahead of the 76ers in the all-time series 30-27, marking the first time it has ever been three games over .500. The Griz won the first matchup in Jan. 1996 in Vancouver 103-102 behind 32 points from Greg Anthony.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Grizzlies -1.5 (-102), 76ers +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -115, 76ers +105

Total: 234.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

76ERS

F Paul George

F Dominick Barlow

C Joel Embiid



G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Santi Aldama

C Jaren Jackson Jr.

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

