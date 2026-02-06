The Memphis Grizzlies are on a two-game winning streak, their first since late December, and have the chance to close the distance for the last Play-In spot with the 10th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. The latter is on a six-game skid, but the Grizzlies are at a disadvantage because of injuries limiting them playing small ball against a team with size.

This is the second of a five-game road trip, which will also kick off the miniseries in Portland. Turnovers must be avoided because the Trail Blazers score well after opponents' mistakes. Here is what you need to know.

Make it nasty in the paint

The Blazers are second in the NBA in drives to the paint, so the on-ball defender will need to get help from the low man. Keep in mind that 43.2% of their drives result in a kick out, so they have to be disciplined guarding the corner. Yet, because they are a weaker 3-point shooting team, some lineups will allow the Grizzlies to play a zone.

First-time All-Star Deni Avdija is questionable for this game, yet he is one of the best rim attackers in the league because of his strength, which makes him a nightmare to defend for smaller players.

Additionally, Donovan Clingan is a massive man. He has to be pressured when receiving the entry pass because it might be too late after that, since he is an excellent scorer in the non-restricted area, and he is a threat on the offensive glass.

Nourish what’s working

They need to push the pace to generate extra possessions, partly so presumed starting center GG Jackson doesn’t get shut off with size. Yet suddenly, Ty Jerome is the best active player on the team. They should run a high dose of screen rolls with him when in the half court, and put him in off-ball motion, as a recipient behind down screens, flares and staggers. If he gets hot enough, the Grizzlies could use him as a decoy, then pass to the screener.

Furthermore, the team’s long-range shooting has been sharp on their short winning streak (45.1 percent), and Jaylen Wells, specifically, has been on fire. It’s been a tough season for him, but when he plays at this level, he becomes a dangerous threat who can swing a game. The Grizzlies will need more of his marksmanship against the Trail Blazers. It might do well to use him as the screener.

Get to the line

The Grizzlies are averaging 29 free throw attempts per game over their last three outings, which is ideal because it cuts the flow of the other team’s offense. Yet they must shoot better than 75.8 percent at the charity line since they often find themselves in close games, and 29 (11-18) have been clutch games this year.